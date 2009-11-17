Jameer Nelson out 4-6 weeks; White Chocolate now Orlando’s starting PG

Do we need to add Orlando to the list of teams maybe interested in Allen Iverson?

No need to go that far, but with today’s news that Jameer Nelson will miss the next four to six weeks following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, the Magic are suddenly thin at point guard. Jason Williams is expected to fill-in as the starter while Jameer is out.

Going into the season, one reason I liked Orlando to contend for a championship again was their depth and versatility. Having picked up Vince Carter, Brandon Bass, Ryan Anderson and Matt Barnes in the offseason, Stan Van Gundy had guys he could mix and match and roll out several different lineups to favorably match up with any opponent in the League. Throw in returners Rashard Lewis, Marcin Gortat and Mickael Pietrus, and the Magic had all kinds of options at the two, three and four positions to complement mainstays Dwight Howard and Jameer at center and point guard, respectively.

The one spot where the Magic weren’t so deep was at the point. Williams was once a solid starter in the League, winning a ring with the ’06 Heat after he’d gone past his “White Chocolate” heyday, playing more like Derek Fisher by that point in his career. But WC turns 34 years old tomorrow, and he’s coming off being retired for a whole season. And the only other PG on Orlando’s roster is Anthony Johnson, who is about twice Williams’ age.

Should the Magic pick up another PG while Jameer is out, or stick with the Williams/Johnson duo?