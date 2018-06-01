Getty Image

JaVale McGee appeared in only one game (for three minutes) during the Western Conference Finals and, as a result, it would have been aggressive to expect the big man to contribute for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a reputation for interesting rotational decisions and, on cue, he inserted McGee into the proceedings for 1:04 in the first half.

While that 64-second stretch did not produce anything memorable, McGee returned to start the second half for Golden State and he didn’t disappoint. The always entertaining center helped to key a 10-3 run at the outset, scoring four points and producing a stunning defensive stop against LeBron James.

JaVale McGee, LeBron stopper pic.twitter.com/ddNkByVvEI — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) June 1, 2018

From there, though, things went south with haste for McGee in the form of a hilarious mishap at the rim.