JaVale McGee Got Blocked By The Rim On A Dunk Attempt, And NBA Twitter Let Him Have It

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.31.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

JaVale McGee appeared in only one game (for three minutes) during the Western Conference Finals and, as a result, it would have been aggressive to expect the big man to contribute for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a reputation for interesting rotational decisions and, on cue, he inserted McGee into the proceedings for 1:04 in the first half.

While that 64-second stretch did not produce anything memorable, McGee returned to start the second half for Golden State and he didn’t disappoint. The always entertaining center helped to key a 10-3 run at the outset, scoring four points and producing a stunning defensive stop against LeBron James.

From there, though, things went south with haste for McGee in the form of a hilarious mishap at the rim.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJAVALE MCGEE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Greatest Lakes, Ibiza Pareo, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

05.31.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP