Jazz/Nuggets open the preseason; replacement refs are on the job

Today is a big day if you’ve been going through basketball withdrawal, as the first NBA preseason game tips off at 9 p.m. EST, Jazz versus Nuggets. Deron‘s shakes against Chauncey‘s shot, Carmelo‘s O against Kirilenko‘s D, Boozer‘s excessive chest hair against K-Mart‘s excessive tats — even if it’s only for a few minutes here and there before guys like Arron Afflalo and Kosta Koufos get most of the minutes, we’ve really missed the League. And if the backups do get a lot of time, that means we’ll at least get a good look at Ty Lawson and Eric Maynor … Kirilenko (quad), C.J. Miles (hip flexor) and Kyle Korver (knee) might not play, but Jerry Sloan‘s biggest personnel problem will be figuring out what to do with Boozer and Paul Millsap. We hear Millsap could get some minutes at small forward … Looking at the big picture, the dominant storyline of Jazz/Nuggets is that it’ll be the first game using replacement refs. As a fan, is this referee issue a big deal to you? Or does it not matter who’s calling the fouls and taking the verbal abuse? … On the eve of the preseason, the NBA laid down some indirect Twitter guidelines: No cell phones and other “communication devices” can be used from the last 45 minutes before tip-off until after the post-game media session. So if you were looking forward to a bunch of, “Yo tweeples its halftime and we’re up 56-50,” updates, you’re out of luck. Does this new policy cover walkie-talkies and those cup-on-a-string communication devices, too? … Apparently James Harden is going to be the next Greg Oden. In two days of camp, OKC’s top pick has already been hurt twice: First it was an eye injury on Tuesday, then yesterday he rolled his right ankle. Neither injury is believed to be serious, but if he keeps this up, Harden will be Matt Harpring by Halloween … Meanwhile, Chris Bosh is out for the first week of practice (hamstring), and the Emeka Okafor/Tyson Chandler trade currently isn’t working out for either side: Okafor is going to miss all of camp with a sore knee, while Chandler is out for the next 2-3 weeks due to that same ankle he had problems with last year … If we told you one Western Conference (likely) starting point guard failed his team’s conditioning test, would you have picked Baron Davis or Andre Miller first? And would there have even been a third option? Dre Miller was the culprit, earning himself a week of “detention” with the team’s strength and conditioning staff. Does this make Steve Blake — who set a team record in that same conditioning test — any more likely to keep Miller away from his job? Not really, but Blake is trying to make it interesting … The Sixers have a point guard battle going between Lou Williams and Jrue Holiday, and the veteran Williams has the early lead. You know, we say “veteran,” but doesn’t it still seem like Lou is 17 years old? … And here’s a surprise: Sean May passed his physical test. He reported to Kings camp at a svelte 261 pounds, well below the 265 limit they put on him in order to get all the money on his non-guaranteed contract (about $890,000). If he’s in shape and ready to contribute, May can add something to a young Sacramento squad that — as we covered in our latest NBA preview capsule — is building a nice foundation but will go through some rough times right away … Remember that story about Rafer Alston wanting a trade out of New Jersey? Asked about it at Nets camp, Skip did the “Who told you that?” non-denial denial. “For somebody to put that out there right before camp is irresponsible,” Alston said. “I immediately called and told them that story didn’t come from me.” Notice he didn’t say he wants to play for the Nets, just that he didn’t tell the media he wants a trade … We’re out like May’s extra self …
Pay me $890,000 and I will come to any camp looking like Kunta Kinte!
way to impress Andre/oliver Miller!
Bruce wants to be the first one legged basketball player.
I used to play with a dude with one hand, and even opposing players would get pissed if someone was overeaching on him the whole time.
Dre Miller’s an embarrassment. Dude was just on NBAtv yesterday talkin bout how he was gonna come in in top shape and show leadership, but he wasn’t gonna say anything, just lead by example. What’s the example? My contract guaranteed so I stay keepin fat?
I realized today how bad my hoops withdrawal was when I was liftin at the gym and the ticker on the bottom of the screen read: LAK vs PHX. So, I’m gettin visions of Kobe, Mar, Ron, AB and Fish gettin it on with Nashty, Amare, JRich and Barbosa when….’NHL Hockey’ rolls across the bottom of the screen. Damn near dropped the weight on the toes………I’m out
Bruce…..Yo name, is Toby! *whips back*
wow wow wow.
and now that nba is back yes baby. i dont’ want to wait for my favrite player mr andris biedrens to take the court for 22 big minuts every game from big baddie don nelson.
du elsker penis sweet english. if smack was in danish i write danish. is it punk?
from jurg (and helena help)
Steve Blake > Andre Miller. I like Andre Miller’s game a lot, but people are sleeping on Blake.
Jurg
Smack is available in Danish.
hi hi mr BRUCE a new freind for jurgo.
and now i dont’t need to talk to anyone from here anymore because i just read the dansk. many thank mr bruce.
hi from jurg (and helena again)
As much as I want Boozer out of Utah, I would still prefer his enormously ugly chest hair and low post presence over K-Mart, his tattoos, and over the hill talent.
There is a very good chance that if Eric Maynor gets the ticks he will be the sleeper in the draft. He had a very good collegiate career and his basketball IQ and skills are already developed.
My meal allowance says that it is good to have the NBA back, replacement refs or otherwise.
Kunta Kinte is my African name. Toby is my slave man!
Are you also calling Harden the next Oden because dude may or may not be 42?
So Sean May is now out of Eddy Curry’s S.F.A.T. club, barely. (Standing Fat And Talented)
Sean May play well, Sean May not
Nuggles/Jazz will be fun. Last year their pre-season game went to double OT or something crazy like that. (Melo wanted to go back in the game to finish it — 10 extra minutes of scrubs and training camp invites = garbage)
“Boozer’s excessive chest hair against K-Mart’s excessive tats”
Thanks for the heads up Dime – I had no idea pre-season started today
Told yall Dre Miller a fraud.Stats are overrated.Anybody who dribbles the air out the ball should average double digits in something.He good for some highlights when he play D Rose though.Now just watch when B Roy get mad because he was waving for the ball for 10 seconds while this prick is determined to run that pick and roll.
As for Vince, it begins already:
Anyone know if this game will be on NBA league pass broadband?
Dre Miller is a great player, but I don’t know why Portland signed him. Blake is a much better fit, and you don’t need a “star” pg when you have Roy. The only thing this team needs to take it to the next level is improved post play. If Aldridge can step it up and Oden proves he’s for real, the Blazers could contend.
In case you hadn’t noticed, Boozer is a sell-out. He shaved his chest hair last year.
I’m so stoked the season (or at least preseason) is finally here. I’m still trying to figure out if this game will be televised anywhere. Unfortunately, the injury bug is already biting the Utah Jazz. Hope they’re not in for a repeat of last season when they lost 149 man games to injury. Either way, NBA basketball is back!
Are they gonna be playing the preseason games anywhere?
@johnnysacks-I wouldnt say great.Good Ill accept.What he doing some point shaving for yall or something.
Pay me $890,000 and I will come to any camp looking like Kunta Kinte!<=== now that’s hilarious…i watched that series when i was a kid…much love to kunta kinte..