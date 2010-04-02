Jeff Van Gundy, Avery Johnson top candidates for Nets coaching job

There’s this clip of an interview from sometime in the ’70s where Howard Cosell goes on a rant about the growing number of ex-pro athletes getting TV broadcasting jobs. Cosell’s big gripe was that kids coming out of college with journalism and broadcasting degrees eventually wouldn’t be able to get jobs because they were being taken by unqualified athletes who got work simply based on their name. Who knew how correct he would be?
And now, some 30-40 years later, that trend Cosell hated is even going back the other way. Recently, it seems the best way to get a coaching job in the NBA, NFL, MLB or the college ranks is to spend a few years working in TV and allowing the whole country to see your expertise. Why else do you think Mark Jackson‘s name keeps popping up as an NBA head coaching candidate even though he has zero experience on the bench at any level?
Or just look at the New Jersey Nets. As the team wraps up a season that just narrowly avoided being the worst of all-time, GM Kiki Vandeweghe is preparing to step away from the interim coaching gig and (if he’s still around in his current role) help in hiring a full-timer on the bench. According to the New York Daily News, the top two candidates are a pair of TV analysts:
On the coaching front, (CEO Brett) Yormark said (president Rod) Thorn will be looking for a “game changer” to succeed interim coach Kiki Vandeweghe.
“When the time is right, (Thorn) will make the right selection,” Yormark said. “Rod will attract that type of coach.”
Jeff Van Gundy continues to head the team’s wish list, as the Daily News first reported on Jan. 31. One Nets official said yesterday that Thorn wants to hire a coach with previous NBA head coaching experience. His previous two hires in New Jersey, Byron Scott and Lawrence Frank, did not have experience as NBA head coaches.
After Van Gundy, the ex-Knick coach who is an analyst on ABC and has always been thought highly of by Thorn, former Mavericks coach Avery Johnson is on Thorn’s list, sources said. Although he loves doing his TV work, Van Gundy has indicated he would be willing to listen to teams with coaching vacancies.
Vandeweghe, meanwhile, has told associates in recent weeks that he would not be surprised if he does not get a new deal as GM.
It’s not like JVG and Avery are bad choices: Van Gundy won 52 games with Houston in his last go-around, ’06-07, while Avery guided Dallas to the ’06 NBA Finals and won 50-plus games in each of his three full seasons with the Mavericks. But the fact that both of them are currently on TV and able to basically audition as coaches on a weekly basis in front of a national audience definitely helps their case. Meanwhile, longtime assistants around the League and “no-name” rising youngsters continually get overlooked to the League can recycle old names for one more run.
Who would you look to hire if you were running the Nets?
Who would i go with? Avery Johnson, He’ll put his toughness on the Nets & Lord know’s they need it.
No! Don’t take Van Gundy away from broadcasting. The guy is hilarious. Avey Johnson, on the other hand, is a terrible broadcaster and fits better as a coach with his stern demeanor. He always stumbles on his words and is a little awkward when commenting on game/highlights. haha.
^ amen, i love AJ as a coach but as a broadcaster he’s awkward and that nasally voice just gets on everyone’s nerves. i dont know how his reunion with devin harris will go though..
JVG is a little goofy and comes up with ridiculous stuff sometimes (i think he suggested half court shots be worth more in the 4th quarter once?) but he’s fun to watch/listen to..
How do you think many of these recylced coaches got experience in the 1st place? It has to be better coaches that would thrive given an oppurtunity. Once a coach it seems always a coach. The game is getting younger the coaches are getting older. We need new blood for the transistion period. I personally think & higly believe Mark would have been a better fit that D’Antoni. These players don’t need military style coaches all of sudden. The ego of some of them causes damage beyond repair. You’re supposed to build players up not tear them down.
I also think Kenny Smith would fair as a pretty good coach. Who better than players who lived it. Given the right situation anybody can succeed or fail.
lebron is gonna sign a three year contract with a 4th year player option and sign with the brooklyn nets in 2013 or 2014 whichever year they go there… mark my words
JVG for announcer of the yr. century. for life.
i say jvg… avery johnson wasn’t known as a very likable coach in dallas.. and for a young team, this might stunt their growth as players. i do think hes a great coach though. sooo i guess its a matter of opinion.. im not a GM or anything so wut do i know?
i think jvg might slow the pace down tho. which might not be good becuz their athleticism is one of their advantages. butttt at least they’ll learn a lot cuz van gundy is a good teacher.
either one is good… but whichever doesn’t get the job… CMON SIXERS! MAKE A MOVE! sixers coaching list should be the same as the nets.. but this time add in byron scott. cuz i doubt hed go back to new jersey.
@eyes
what you just said made no sense, just about every coach did play in the NBA or at least professionally
@ cynic
Not to disrespect, but I thought of the exact same thing. eyes wrote a lot, but said very little.
@Cynic i don’t think Larry Brown even played any basketball at all. maybe alittle. not sure about that though.
never mind about that. just found out Larry Brown played for the ABA for 5 seasons. <.<
I want Jeff Van Gundy as the next Bulls coach. But if the Bulls stick with VDN…I’d have to think JVG is everyone’s #1 pick. Absolutely a brilliant basketball mind, every player that every played for Jeff loved him and he has experience out the wazoo.