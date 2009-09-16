It’s been a tough year for Jerry Stackhouse. First he appeared in just 10 games for the Mavericks last season while averaging career lows in points (4.2), rebounds (1.7), assists (1.2) and minutes (16.2) per game. Then he was waived by the Grizzlies after being acquired in an offseason trade. And if that wasn’t enough, he got crowned by John Wall in perhaps the dunk of the summer. But while most people might think he should just hang ’em up, Jerry Stackhouse can’t go out like this.

It’s not because the Oak Hill grad led his squad to an undefeated season. Or because he was a two-time First Team Parade All-America selection. Or because he was the MVP of the McD’s game. It’s not because after playing at UNC he was considered the “Next Jordan” and then went on to average 19.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a rookie for the Sixers. Or even when he averaged 29.8 for the Pistons during the 2000-01 NBA season, good enough for second in the League. Nope. Stackhouse can’t go out like this because he can still play and just needs the right opportunity.

Stackhouse has been working out with Hawks players in Atlanta recently, and according to Sekou Smith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Stack has looked impressive in the workouts. While he didn’t fit into the Mavericks plans last season, he was definitely productive in the four seasons before – averaging 14.9, 13.0, 12.0 and 10.7 points per game respectively. But his drop in points correlated with a drop in minutes. So my only conclusion is this: play the man.

How many free agents are available out there right now that have a career scoring average of 18.4 ppg? One. And his name is Jerry Stackhouse. I’m not saying the Hawks are the perfect fit, with Joe Johnson, Jamal Crawford and Maurice Evans already at the 2, but some team should take a chance on the 14-year veteran before the season starts.

Could you imagine Stackhouse coming off the bench in Boston and pairing back up with Rasheed Wallace? What about an added scoring threat for the Cavs? I’m pretty sure the Nuggets still need a starting two-guard at least until J.R. Smith comes back from suspension. Hell, he could even sign with the Bobcats and return back home to North Carolina.

What do you think? Will Stackhouse land on an NBA roster this season? Would you take him on your team?

