Getty Image

Throughout the Jimmy Butler trade discussions, the Timberwolves have reportedly held firm in their hopes of gaining a wing in return for their star player. Most of the talks and reports have centered around Miami or Houston, but biding their time throughout this process have been the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles was on Butler’s original three-team list, but there’s also that little issue that, well, Minnesota doesn’t have to abide by Butler’s wishes in any regard. Later reports have said that Miami is his preferred destination. This makes sense as Butler fits the Heat culture and has a friend there in Dwyane Wade, but nobody ever said that Butler wouldn’t be happy if he did end up in Los Angeles like he originally requested.

The issue for the Clippers, however, is their assets in a deal for Butler leave a lot to be desired. Their roster is 12 deep in rotation players and that’s fine for winning 38-40 games every year, but it also doesn’t give them a lot to offer in trades involving a superstar. In the case of Butler, they do have a potential asset to work with in Tobias Harris. The 6’8 forward can combo as a stretch big or a perimeter-oriented wing and has become a solid 3-point shooter over his career.

He reportedly turned down a contract offer over the summer with plans of cashing in after this offseason so he’s expecting a big season in Los Angeles. He’s a starting caliber player and one the Wolves would want if they wanted to make a deal with Los Angeles. The problem is that he’s reportedly not being offered.