Getty Image

In the summer of 2018, JJ Redick, who was one of the most active social media users in the NBA, decided to delete both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“It’s a dark place,” Redick said of social media at the time. “It’s not a healthy place. It’s not real. It’s not a healthy place for ego, if we’re talking about some Freudian sh*t. It’s just this cycle of anger and validation and tribalism. It’s scary, man.”

For nearly a year, Redick, who infamously was the catalyst for the emoji-fueled saga on De’Andre Jordan’s free agency a few years ago, remained removed from any social media platform. Then the craziest and most active free agency period in NBA history began, and the need to be informed became too much to resist for Redick.