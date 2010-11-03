Joakim Noah’s Signature Shoe: Le Coq Sportif Pro Model “Team”

After Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls colorway of white/red/black has become one of the best sellers of all-time. Even some conspiracy theorists this summer said that had something to do with LeBron James‘s decision to head to Miami. Regardless, what it means is that French brand Le Coq Sportif has a good thing going with their guy Joakim Noah. With that said, check out detailed photos of Noah’s signature shoe, the Pro Model “Team,” in three different colorways after the jump.

For those interested, the Pro Model “Team” is available in Le Coq Sportif’s e-boutique.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.