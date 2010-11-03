Joakim Noah’s Signature Shoe: Le Coq Sportif Pro Model “Team”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.03.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

After Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls colorway of white/red/black has become one of the best sellers of all-time. Even some conspiracy theorists this summer said that had something to do with LeBron James‘s decision to head to Miami. Regardless, what it means is that French brand Le Coq Sportif has a good thing going with their guy Joakim Noah. With that said, check out detailed photos of Noah’s signature shoe, the Pro Model “Team,” in three different colorways after the jump.

For those interested, the Pro Model “Team” is available in Le Coq Sportif’s e-boutique.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJOAKIM NOAHLe Coq SportifStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP