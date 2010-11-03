Joakim Noah’s Signature Shoe: Le Coq Sportif Pro Model “Team”

After Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls colorway of white/red/black has become one of the best sellers of all-time. Even some conspiracy theorists this summer said that had something to do with LeBron James‘s decision to head to Miami. Regardless, what it means is that French brand Le Coq Sportif has a good thing going with their guy Joakim Noah. With that said, check out detailed photos of Noah’s signature shoe, the Pro Model “Team,” in three different colorways after the jump.
For those interested, the Pro Model “Team” is available in Le Coq Sportif’s e-boutique.
What do you think?
The ugliest motherfucker in the league should have a shoe that represents him. These are only uglier than 90% of the shoes out there, not a full 100%…therefore they are disappointing.
I kinda like them …i have to see them in person though
@control – LOL!!!
They kinda look like the old Reebok aerobics shoes from back in the day, but anything with a cock on it is a must have.
That’s what she said!!!
Somehow I think they fit Joakim well…
These look like professional kickball shoes. He can probably kick it further than anyone on the playground at recess…
Yeah, I want a shoe with a large rooster on the side. That couldn’t possibly lead to any jokes…
Yeah you can wear these on the court , to the club , to a cook-out and if you like cocks to yoga class!
damn fugly kicks… doesn’t look comfortable, looks too stiff, looks too rigid… damn…
doesn’t look like a basketball shoes more like a skate shoes
reminds me of the love guru j timberlakes character was called le coq