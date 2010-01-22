Joe Alexander’s Career Isn’t Over Just Yet

Perhaps his basketball career hasn’t gone as expected, but don’t give up on Joe Alexander just yet. Sure his contract option for next season was declined back in November – making him the highest-drafted rookie to ever have his rookie option declined – but Joe Alexander is back on the right track. Having injured his right hamstring back in October, he’s yet to play an NBA game this year. But starting today, the second-year forward will be playing for a new team: the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Bucks have assigned Alexander to the D-League for the first time in his career. Last season, he appeared in 59 games as a rookie and averaged a measly 4.7 points on 34.8% shooting, 1.9 rebounds and 12.1 minutes per game. After declining his option, it was pretty clear that Alexander’s days in Milwaukee were numbered. Bucks GM John Hammond said the move was strictly to get Joe some playing time, most likely to showcase him before next month’s trade deadline. And with the recent addition of Jerry Stackhouse, the Bucks’ rotation is pretty full.

“This is a good opportunity for Joe to receive regular minutes in real game action and continue his development as he returns from injury,” Hammond said in a statement released by the Bucks. “We’re looking forward to seeing his progress as he works with Coach [Joey] Meyer and his Fort Wayne teammates.”

As an unrestricted free agent after the season, now is the time for Alexander to make his move and show the League that he deserves to stick around. And he’ll get his chance this weekend. Versus will air its second D-League game tomorrow at 11:00p.m. EST, when the Mad Ants take on the Iowa Energy at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

And if you haven’t checked out D-League action on Versus, you’re missing out. With Peter Young serving as the play-by-play announcer and Eric Musselman joining him in the booth as an analyst, Versus’ D-League coverage provides fans comprehensive access. From micing players and coaches during the game to airing locker room speeches from pre-game, halftime and post-game, the increased camera angles and placements give you unprecedented access. And of course, all the D-League action on Versus is presented in HD.

What do you think? Will Joe Alexander stick around in the NBA? Are you going to watch the game tomorrow?

