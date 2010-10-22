Joe Johnson hands LeBron James a primetime loss; More ‘Melo rumors

They don’t jump like that in Raptors practice. (Well, unless your name is DeMar or Vince.) In Atlanta, Chris Bosh got scalped by Marvin Williams last night during TNT’s Heat/Hawks broadcast, as Marv follow-dunked right on Bosh’s head at one point. Bosh should have just left the building after that one. But at least Bosh got crowned in ATL, where people care more about Dem Franchise Boyz than they do about the Hawks … Despite LeBron going off for 38 points (13-19 FT) and 11 boards, Miami left with another preseason loss, but this time they had their big guns on the floor in the fourth quarter. Joe Johnson gave us his clockwork 27 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, including the cold-blooded “just because” three-pointer before the final buzzer. Atlanta also got huge second half buckets from Jamal Crawford and Mike Bibby … We know it’s just preseason, but did anybody predict Miami sporting a 2-4 record right now? Minus Mike Miller and Dwyane Wade, their squad looks very Victoria Beckham-ish … Live on ESPNU yesterday afternoon, prep stars Quincy Miller (ranked No. 2 in the country by High School Hoop, can play almost any position) and Deuce Bello (the No. 1 dunker in the country) announced they will both attend Baylor. With last year’s Elite Eight berth, the arrival of future Top-5 NBA pick Perry Jones this year, Miller and Bello’s commitments, and another verbal from 2012 stud Isaiah Austin, Baylor is suddenly a national powerhouse to be reckoned with … Ramon Sessions filled in for Mo Williams (death in the family) and promptly lit up his and Mo’s former team (Milwaukee) for 26 points in a win. Is the fact that Cleveland is 6-1 in the preseason more or less surprising than Miami being 2-4? … Adam Morrison was released by the Wizards yesterday, as was Darius Miles by Charlotte. Are those two the worst No. 3 picks ever? … Shockingly, the Hornets struggled without Chris Paul. They did get 24 points out of David West, but the rest of the squad played like garbage. On the flip side, the Thunder had four guys hit double figures, led by Kevin Durant‘s 19 … No matter the uniform, whenever DJ Mbenga gets minutes, he gets a facial … Denver and Portland must’ve forgot we’re still in preseason mode, playing most of their starters big minutes. Brandon Roy had 23 points and Marcus Camby added 17 rebounds in Portland’s win, while Carmelo Anthony went for 21 points in the loss … Can we just get this trade talk done with and out of the way? This isn’t a civil case — enough with the he said/she said. Let’s just make a deal. The New York Post is now reporting Carmelo is being persuaded by Knick fanatic Spike Lee to come to New York. Can he promise ‘Melo the lead role in He Got Game 2? … One day after being named San Antonio’s youngest opening night starter since Tony Parker, DeJuan Blair took over the fourth quarter against Houston, scoring 11 in the final frame to lead the Spurs to a win … And the Lakers ran all over Golden State, 120-99. With Kobe sitting out to rest his knee in preparation for the opener, everyone on L.A. stepped up it up. The Warriors got nothing out of the game besides Stephen Curry getting hurt; Curry left late in the fourth with what looked like an ankle injury … Well, at least Ron Artest wore clothes this time … We’re out like 5X white tees …