John Calipari is Making Kentucky an Instant National Championship Contender

Coach Cal got another one today. Over on the re-vamped HighSchoolHoop.com, we’ve been tracking today’s college announcement from Alabama’s Eric Bledsoe, arguably the best PG in the high school class of 2009 not named John Wall.



Bledsoe’s decision reportedly came down to Kentucky and Memphis. Guess which way he went?

Bledsoe’s decision actually has a huge affect on the college basketball world, from the makeup of the Kentucky program to where this leaves Wall in terms of his college decision. Check out the analysis HERE.