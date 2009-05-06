John Calipari is Making Kentucky an Instant National Championship Contender

Coach Cal got another one today. Over on the re-vamped HighSchoolHoop.com, we’ve been tracking today’s college announcement from Alabama’s Eric Bledsoe, arguably the best PG in the high school class of 2009 not named John Wall.
Bledsoe’s decision reportedly came down to Kentucky and Memphis. Guess which way he went?
Bledsoe’s decision actually has a huge affect on the college basketball world, from the makeup of the Kentucky program to where this leaves Wall in terms of his college decision. Check out the analysis HERE.
J.Wall to Mississippi State?
Walls gonna end up at UNC
Wall need to take his ass to Temple.
After the arrest, Wall may be going smaller, lower profile. I don’t know if anybody remembers but Jameson Curry had committed to UNC only to get popped, and suddenly he wasn’t welcome. The majority of the blue chip long term programs have that kind of policy. They’ll forgive transgressions when someone is officially enrolled, but getting in trouble before hand makes it difficult. Huggy Bear might need a point guard and he’s never cared about off court trouble
It’s not clear what Wall was up to, but it sounds like it might not be anything serious, Curry plead to felonies. But I would be surprised if he ended up at UNC; Williams doesn’t talk to handlers supposedly and Wall’s AAU coach hates Williams. Combined with the arrest, I think he’s heading out of town.
jameOs was charge with sexual assault tho?(pretty sure), much bigger situation than tresspassing
JamesOn Curry sold some ganj to a few people and did it on High school property. Not quite sexual assault moron. Still they were felonies and obviously drug related so I don’t see the correlation to Wall’s situation. Wall wanted a knobber and he got caught “comin” out the back! He is Kentucky’s to lose, the domination has begun. Be afraid, be very afraid!
Not from a great source, but I heard Wall’s “handlers” (read AAU guys) wanted a job at UNC, and want UNC to bendover backwards.
Hello, they’re UNC, they turn people down and pick and choose, thus the #1 class.
To be real..I like the sound of Mississippi State, him and Renardo Sidney..great combinations..sounds like SEC Title to me, with the right pieces added..I love Kentucky and has always been a fan since Tony Delk, Jamal Mashburn and Antwone Walker Era, and don’t forget Tubby Smith, but I don’t really think he’ll come in and win a National Title first year. John has known to do well but How many Championships does Calipari have?