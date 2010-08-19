John Wall’s First NBA Rookie Card

While I was at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Tuesday, all 40 of the NBA’s top rookies were being photographed by Panini America for their very first NBA trading cards. Panini, in its second season as the exclusive trading card partner of the NBA, has been doing big things ever since they linked up with the League. Need an example? The leading global publisher of sports and entertainment collectibles has entered into an exclusive relationship with No. 1 pick John Wall. Check out his first rookie card below.
As part of the relationship, Panini holds exclusive rights to Wall’s signature for both trading cards and memorabilia. In addition, they will include Wall’s image on Panini packaging and will utilize him in promotional appearances.
“We are excited to be adding John Wall to the Panini team as one of our exclusive athletes,” says Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America. “We identified John as someone we thought fit well with the Panini brand and his success during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League has us excited for the start of the season. We feel that John, Evan [Turner] and Wesley [Johnson] will help bring excitement to trading card collectors worldwide.”
Wall’s first NBA cards will be included in Panini’s 2010 NBA Prestige product, set to arrive in stores at the end of September.
What’s the best NBA rookie card in your collection?
First. I haven’t seen a basketball card in a very long time! I miss them….
Never really got into the whole trading card thing. some of them do look sik tho
LOOOOVE basketball cards. Whenever I see a box of packs of cards, I make sure to get one or two.
I haven’t bought any cards since I was like 12… still have a box full of them, though, lots of Magic, Bird, and MJ. Maybe they’ll be worth something in 20 years…
My hobby of youth, its funny i used to scarp together money to buy packs of cards, and now that im grown and got a lil dough i never buy packs. I think i might get back into the b-ball card game this season
Im still going hard on collecting these cards :) was awesome to pull a Blake griffin auto card from last year – or even D Wade auto from his Rookie year!!
I have a Kobe Bryant Prospect card…I am selling it in trade for an autograph of his. anyone?
its a reprint though. it was made in 2003
Wow. John Wall already has its own sports card. My boyfriend will love this.