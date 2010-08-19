John Wall’s First NBA Rookie Card

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.19.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

While I was at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Tuesday, all 40 of the NBA’s top rookies were being photographed by Panini America for their very first NBA trading cards. Panini, in its second season as the exclusive trading card partner of the NBA, has been doing big things ever since they linked up with the League. Need an example? The leading global publisher of sports and entertainment collectibles has entered into an exclusive relationship with No. 1 pick John Wall. Check out his first rookie card below.

As part of the relationship, Panini holds exclusive rights to Wall’s signature for both trading cards and memorabilia. In addition, they will include Wall’s image on Panini packaging and will utilize him in promotional appearances.

“We are excited to be adding John Wall to the Panini team as one of our exclusive athletes,” says Mark Warsop, CEO of Panini America. “We identified John as someone we thought fit well with the Panini brand and his success during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League has us excited for the start of the season. We feel that John, Evan [Turner] and Wesley [Johnson] will help bring excitement to trading card collectors worldwide.”

Wall’s first NBA cards will be included in Panini’s 2010 NBA Prestige product, set to arrive in stores at the end of September.

What’s the best NBA rookie card in your collection?

