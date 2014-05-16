John Wall’s Top 10 Plays Of The NBA Season

After having a career season that included an All-Star appearance, his first playoff berth and a Slam Dunk Contest win, John Wall‘s output fell apart against the Pacers. In Games 1, 2, 4 and 6, Wall combined for just 43 points. On the series, he shot under 37 percent from the floor. It’s no surprise that the Wizards’ best performance came during Wall’s best game (Game 5: 27 points, five rebounds and five assists).

But, just like Blake Griffin, Wall will never be solely evaluated on the fundamentals. He brings an added element with his chase-down blocks, nasty finishes, and his patented behind-the-back fast-break move. Check the video below for a highlight recap of his season.

[RELATED: Blake Griffin’s top 10 plays of the NBA season]

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Can the Wizards go deeper in the playoffs next year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.