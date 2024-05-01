The New York Knicks will have to play at least one more game before they can move on to the second round thanks to an unbelievable performance from Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers young star guard erupted for 46 points and nine assists to will Philadelphia to a Game 5 win in overtime in the Garden, producing some incredibly clutch buckets late in the fourth quarter to keep their season alive.

The biggest of them was his pullup three from the logo to tie the game at 97-97 with under 10 seconds to play, as he evaded a late attempt by the Knicks to foul up three, rising up off a high screen to force overtime.

MAXEY DRILLS ANOTHER 3 AND TIES THE GAME 🤯🤯🤯 GAME 5 IS HEADED TO OVERTIME ON TNT 🍿 https://t.co/EdhU7mHKQB pic.twitter.com/od3bVWXHMH — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

It was an unbelievable shot and left the MSG crowd stunned, as they were ready to start the party after New York went up six with 30 seconds to play. Among the Knicks fans in shock at Maxey’s late game heroics was Jon Stewart, who was courtside and stood there staring in disbelief as Maxey celebrated his bucket running back up the sideline, creating a truly incredible picture.

After the game, Stewart poked fun at himself for ending up in the indelible image of the night, giving Maxey his props but noting he’s “too old for this shit.”

Respect to Maxey…but damn…I’m clearly getting too old for this shit… pic.twitter.com/XjOkPOfaaQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) May 1, 2024

Stewart’s reaction was certainly kinder than some Knicks fans, including Tracy Morgan who reacted the way many in the Garden did, flipping off the Sixers star as he ran by him.

Tracy Morgan gave Tyrese Maxey the finger after his shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/zOfdQlsqBn — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 1, 2024

Those are pretty much the two ways to respond to that situation. You can either stand there in respectful disbelief, or let out some frustration in a more blunt manner. In any case, the Knicks will have to go back to Philadelphia for a Game 6 they definitely were hoping to avoid in front of the rabid Sixers faithful, and if the series does shift back to MSG for Game 7, it will be an absolutely electric — and tense — atmosphere.