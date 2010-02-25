Jordan Brand 2010 Silver Anniversary Collection

You already know about the Air Jordan 2010, but to highlight the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan franchise, Jordan Brand is hooking up their colleges too. For the next three days, North Carolina, Georgetown and Cal will sport silver anniversary gear head to toe to tell the story of the brand. And the gear is sick!
Last night, you may have noticed UNC wearing the 2010 Silver Anniversary Uniform and Silver Air Jordan 2010 against Florida State; tonight, Cal will wear them against Arizona; and Saturday, Georgetown will wear them against Notre Dame.
What do you think?
Uuuggggh where can I cop that Cal ish?
he looks like the black silver surfer
Can’t wait to see Georgetown rock those. Wow. I likes!
like how they tried to roll them out aganist FSU thinking they’d win…
instead they got smacked lol…UNC just needs a PG though. then they’ll be back.
& why does Jordan Brand get down with Cal?
i can kind of understand G’town? but Cal???
Yeah those silver shoes look like some disco shoes. MJ is losing his flair on his Shoes. There is not way he thinks these new Jordans are actually cool. I read where he said “I was the last person to see the shoe” which is like when you go to a gym and haven’t played in a while you make sure you tell everybody “I haven’t hooped in like 3 months” so they will excuse the first two air balls. I’m a Jordan fan, but these shoes are f^king horrid. The 16.5’s (stupid name) are 10x’s better than these shoes. he should have just labeled those as the Jordans.
i want those unc shorts..where can i cop those…damn!!!
Another day, another Nike / Jordan ‘story’…
“My moon shoes help me fly up, up and away!” Terrible shoes.
no I still don’t understand the use of two sides of plastic on a shoe. and the price makes no sense it’s 185 euro’s do that times 1.5 and you’ve got your price in dollars here
Where can I get the unc silver shorts?
UNC and Cal unis rock.
lol the black silver surfer jajaja that was really funny
silver is a great color
but i love blue more
