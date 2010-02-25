Jordan Brand 2010 Silver Anniversary Collection

You already know about the Air Jordan 2010, but to highlight the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Air Jordan franchise, Jordan Brand is hooking up their colleges too. For the next three days, North Carolina, Georgetown and Cal will sport silver anniversary gear head to toe to tell the story of the brand. And the gear is sick!

Last night, you may have noticed UNC wearing the 2010 Silver Anniversary Uniform and Silver Air Jordan 2010 against Florida State; tonight, Cal will wear them against Arizona; and Saturday, Georgetown will wear them against Notre Dame.

What do you think?