Earlier today I hit up the Jordan Brand Holiday 2009 Preview to check out all the new gear that Jordan Brand has in store for us in the upcoming months. I can tell you this: You won’t be disappointed.

The Holiday 2009 collection is a hybrid of athletic luxury and legacy. The apparel includes a sleek lifestyle line highlighted by sophisticated jackets and hoodies (with real nice colors for Winter), while the footwear unveils Carmelo Anthony‘s sixth signature shoe – the Jordan Melo M6 – as well as several new styles such as the Jordan Winterized Spiz’ike Boot, the Jordan L’Style One and the AJF 13. Plus ridiculous new colorways of the Jordan Campus Chukka, the Jordan Sixty Plus and the Air Jordan 1 High Strap.

I also got to see Chris Paul‘s third signature shoe – the Jordan CP3.III – which could win him an MVP this season. Plus, there is a secret pair of kicks that you might sell your kidney for. While no cameras were allowed in, I’ll be sure to post pics as soon as I’m given the go-ahead.