Earlier today I hit up the Jordan Brand Holiday 2009 Preview to check out all the new gear that Jordan Brand has in store for us in the upcoming months. I can tell you this: You won’t be disappointed.
The Holiday 2009 collection is a hybrid of athletic luxury and legacy. The apparel includes a sleek lifestyle line highlighted by sophisticated jackets and hoodies (with real nice colors for Winter), while the footwear unveils Carmelo Anthony‘s sixth signature shoe – the Jordan Melo M6 – as well as several new styles such as the Jordan Winterized Spiz’ike Boot, the Jordan L’Style One and the AJF 13. Plus ridiculous new colorways of the Jordan Campus Chukka, the Jordan Sixty Plus and the Air Jordan 1 High Strap.
I also got to see Chris Paul‘s third signature shoe – the Jordan CP3.III – which could win him an MVP this season. Plus, there is a secret pair of kicks that you might sell your kidney for. While no cameras were allowed in, I’ll be sure to post pics as soon as I’m given the go-ahead.
get the go-ahead please
I want the Space-Jams and any of Jordan XII series.
give us a hint on the secret kicks at least
Sorry, but this is all old news. The Spizike boot was leaked with pics a while back and the other stuff is common knowledge. Space Jams Xmas ’09 was reported on NikeTalk about 3 months ago.
regardsles…what a tease….I live by Dime because I have a life to live…
I know the secret shoe. I heard Artest will be rocking these on a thriller loop. The dude is freakin ridiculous.
[www.ubergizmo.com]
I may be out of the loop but what happened to CGF?
@ E
Sorry, but I can’t!
@KobeWearsAPurpleThong
Nah man. I’ve seen those leaked pics and they don’t do ’em justice. These are the real deal. I’ll post all the pics as soon as I can.
If the sample pic of the CP3.III that I’ve seen is real, I think the CP3.II’s are better.
Jordan Brand sucks. Air Jordan’s were awesome. They should stop with the Jordan brand mess and concentrate on the throwback awesomeness.
aron–cant wait for the space jams..how do they look??
aint the “space jams” the low cut jordan 11s?
@Jay
The Space James are sick!
-AP.
The Space Jams looks like the original. Google it, Niketalk or 23isback.
At Post #12 — No they are not. The Space Jams we talking about are the one Mike wore in the movie, Space Jams. That’s also how the shoes got the moniker.
Dime Magazine
Tell your people at Nike to retro the Jordan 11, aka The Columbia!