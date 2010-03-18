Jordan Icons – Cal Player Exclusive

With March Madness upon us, I figured it’d be as good a time as any to show what some of the kicks are that teams will be wearing. You already know that Jordan Brand takes care of their own, so before Cal takes on Louisville tomorrow night, check out the Jordan Icons that they’ll be wearing.

Which one do you like more?

