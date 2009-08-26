The amount of kicks that I come across on a daily basis is crazy, so it really takes something special for me to get excited. That’s why when I saw the Jordan Moments Collection, which brings together three legendary Jordan Brand sneakers to honor MJ‘s ongoing contribution to the game, I started calling in favors across the country.
Each shoe in the collection represents a different stage of MJ’s legacy – the Air Jordan 1 (the shoe that started it all), the Jordan 6 Rings (featuring elements from each of the Air Jordans that he wore when he won his six league championships: the Air Jordan VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, XIII and XIV) and the Air Jordan 2009 (honoring the future of the brand).
Also, the collection introduces the “moments” graphic, which features 23 of the most iconic numbers and moments that defined MJ’s career.
The Jordan Moments Collection will be available on Saturday, September 5, and unlike some of the other Jordan packs that came out this summer, each shoe will be sold separately for $125 (Air Jordan 1), $175 (Jordan 6 Rings) and $200 (Air Jordan 2009).
tight stufff
Nice…btw when is D-Wade’s shoe dropping?
Damn ya’ll, them shoes be hoppin’
True thugs NEVER lie.
The REAL Tyrone
Lol at Tryrone. How are you real when you can’t spell your own name
I’ve been waiting for those ones to drop for a min now. Damn AP you almost gave me a heart attack when I thought they were going to drop these in package. I hate the 6 rings and the 2009’s but the #1’s are the shit.
The #1’s are always a classic… I’m not digging the other ones though… LOL @ Zibala
not to hate but the jordan 1 are ok..i get it though! the six rings are fair..fusion shoe..i pass easy….the air jordan 2k9 was a complete flop…the only one cw that sold was the limited joint back in january that was hoh only..the white black and the white sat and collected dust on shelves..the jordan that gets me pumped for the year…space jam…i hope we get a looks see on the new dwade shoe.,..it better be hot!
Jordan Brand needs to go back to the drawing board and come back with some tighter concepts/shoes. Been severely lacking the last couple of years.
What’s your favorite pair of all-time?
Quiet as kept, the 2009’s was a fantastic shoe.
As a sneaker head I can appreciate the idea and the nostalgia behind the ideas. But Honestly the only one I can feel are the 1’s I know to each is own but I just cant’t rock with the 6 rings or especially the 2k9’s Just my humble opinion though
After the 17s, numbered Jordans have SLIPPED. And these are just plain hideous.
agreed with #12
hypebeast. i wonder if there are any real sneakerheads at dime
dem rite ther r tite.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!