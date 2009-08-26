The amount of kicks that I come across on a daily basis is crazy, so it really takes something special for me to get excited. That’s why when I saw the Jordan Moments Collection, which brings together three legendary Jordan Brand sneakers to honor MJ‘s ongoing contribution to the game, I started calling in favors across the country.

Each shoe in the collection represents a different stage of MJ’s legacy – the Air Jordan 1 (the shoe that started it all), the Jordan 6 Rings (featuring elements from each of the Air Jordans that he wore when he won his six league championships: the Air Jordan VI, VII, VIII, XI, XII, XIII and XIV) and the Air Jordan 2009 (honoring the future of the brand).

Also, the collection introduces the “moments” graphic, which features 23 of the most iconic numbers and moments that defined MJ’s career.

The Jordan Moments Collection will be available on Saturday, September 5, and unlike some of the other Jordan packs that came out this summer, each shoe will be sold separately for $125 (Air Jordan 1), $175 (Jordan 6 Rings) and $200 (Air Jordan 2009).