Jordan Phase 23 Hoops – Ray Allen Player Exclusives

The kicks that have been debuting in the playoffs this year have been ridiculous! And with the Celtics taking on the Heat in Game 2 tomorrow tonight, I thought you might want to see two colorways of the new Jordan Phase 23 Hoops made exclusively for Ray Allen that will debut this week. Check ’em out:

Interestingly enough, the design of the Jordan Phase 23 Hoops was influenced by tennis, blending the game’s attitude and vibrant color with the responsiveness and support that is needed for playoff basketball. Featuring a full-length encapsulated Air unit, lightweight Phylon midsole and lateral outrigger under the foot providing lightweight stability and cushioning, this shoe doesn’t mess around. And the TPU ankle-support and forefoot strap aren’t just for show, they help lock down a player’s foot for the ultimate custom fit.

The Jordan Phase 23 Hoops is available now nationwide in Black/White, White/Varsity Purple, Wolf Grey/Green Apple and White/Mineral Blue for a suggested retail price of $110. Additional colorways will be available nationwide in June.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.