If Sunday’s battle between the Houston Rockets (featuring Jalen Green) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (featuring Evan Mobley) was the main event, the close runner-up was the matchup between the Detroit Pistons, led by No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham, and a talented Oklahoma City Thunder team featuring No. 6 pick Josh Giddey. Unfortunately, though, Giddey was forced to the sidelines early, leaving the game in the first quarter with an apparent injury that was later announced by the Thunder as a left ankle sprain.

Giddey did produce a strong highlight at the outset, though, as the exploded to the rim on the game’s first possession for a dunk.

No. 6 pick Josh Giddey takes it to the rim and opens the scoring for the @okcthunder! #NBASummer 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/0IJKUYciWe — NBA (@NBA) August 9, 2021

That was Giddey’s only bucket, though, as he suffered the ankle tweak shortly after and, after trying to play through the injury, exited after only five minutes of on-court action. It was immediately clear that the 18-year-old perimeter player was no longer on Oklahoma City’s bench after the ankle issue emerged, and the Thunder have every reason to be cautious, particularly in this setting.

Following the opener, the Thunder have two days between games, as they return to action against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 pm ET on Wednesday in Las Vegas. At this point, it is unclear whether Giddey will be able to play, but Oklahoma City may release additional information in the near future.