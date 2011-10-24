Josh Howard Recruits Wall, Terry & Aldridge For Dallas Game

10.24.11 7 years ago

While all these charity basketball games are clearly no substitute for the NBA, I’ll take anything I can get at this point. And if you’re like me, a trip to Dallas may be in your future. On Nov. 12 at 6 p.m., Josh Howard will take his talents back to The Big D to host The Josh Howard Celebrity All-Star Basketball Game at the P.C. Cobb Complex.

Featuring players from 10 cities, Howard will be joined by John Wall, Jason Terry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Nick Young, Andray Blatche, Corey Brewer, Jarrett Jack, Anthony Randolph, DeSagana Diop, Isaiah Thomas, Marquis Daniels, Damon Jones, Quinton Ross, Damion James, and Reggie Evans.

Tickets are now on sale exclusively at JoshHowardFoundation.com, The Fade Shop and Ten Sports Grill. Tickets are $15 in advance, $25 on-site and $50 for floor seats. Doors open for the game at 5 p.m.

Will you be in attendance?

