Kadour Ziani’s Euro Dunk Contest This Weekend

A living dunk legend for over 10 years, Kadour Ziani has decided to gather some of the greatest European dunk legends for one unique event this weekend: The Euro Dunk Contest.

Organized for the first time in Europe by the master of its kind, the Euro Dunk Contest will feature dunkers from 11 participating countries: Croatia, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia and Slovenia. And from those countries, some of the world’s greatest dunkers will compete: the Tourais Brothers and Habib Thiour representing France, the Russian “Shal”, the Polish “Slash” Olszewski (master of the 540), the German Charly Alfred (who won the Reality Check contest in Cologne) and the Slovenian Tijan Milic.

After receiving videos of new dunkers from France, China, Russia, Spain, The Philippines, Guyana, The Netherlands, Italy and the United States, asking Ziani for his opinion or seeking advice from him to improve, the idea to create this contest was born.

Via Facebook and some dunking blogs, 13 candidates were selected by the Ziani and Dan Rogojan, head of communications at Sports Arena (near the Polytechnic University of Bucharest), the venue for the contest in Romania.

During the four days of competition, only one dunker per country will be allowed to perform his art, except for France which will have three: Alexander and LoÃ¯c Tourais, as well as Habib Thiour. “To me, Habib is the best right now based on what he has shown lately,” said Ziani.

Offering a level of competition never reached in one of the most electric atmospheres possible, this long weekend of competition in Romania will be one you don’t want to miss.