The Minnesota Timberwolves saw another rough night get exponentially worse on Monday when Karl-Anthony Towns went down in the third quarter, falling to the ground and grabbing at the back of his right leg running back up the floor in Washington. Towns was then helped to the locker room by Rudy Gobert and the training staff, not putting any weight on his right leg and clearly in considerable pain.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly what Towns injured, but he initially grabbed at the back of his right calf as he fell to the ground and there’s always concern when a player goes down with a non-contact injury.

Minnesota can ill afford any extended time without Towns, as they are a team still working their way into form and trying to establish a rhythm with Towns and Gobert together in the frontcourt. Towns has not been able to find his typical elite offensive form so far this season, as he got a late start after dealing with an illness in training camp, averaging 21.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 50.8 percent shooting and 32.8 percent from three-point range, which would be a career low.

Towns was quickly ruled out of the game with what the team is calling a right calf strain.