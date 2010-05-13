Kentucky assistant coach Rod Strickland gets demoted

#Derrick Rose
05.13.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

It’s only natural that point guards eventually go into coaching. Just like catchers in baseball or quarterbacks in football, PG’s are expected to know everything that’s happening on the court during a basketball game: Time, score, who’s hot, who’s hurt, who’s needs the ball soon before they mentally check out.

Look around the upper echelon of college basketball and you’ll see it. Coach K, Tom Izzo, Billy Donovan and Tubby Smith are among the active coaches with national championships who ran point for their teams in college. Meanwhile, the generation of PG’s that my peers grew up watching is starting to break into the coaching ranks. Former Seton Hall star Shaheen Holloway just got hired as the top assistant at his alma mater, Mark Jackson is a top candidate for this summer’s NBA openings (despite having zero experience on the bench) along with Avery Johnson, and Izzo has said Mateen Cleaves has a job waiting for him at Michigan State whenever he’s ready.

Rod Strickland was one of those ’90s-era point guards on the fast track to a high-profile coaching job, but now he’s taken a step back. The 17-year NBA vet, who averaged 13.2 points, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals over stints with nine teams, has been an assistant to John Calipari at Kentucky and Memphis, before was reassigned today to essentially an office job in the program stemming from a DUI arrest last month.

UK said Strickland — who has been instrumental in the development of Tyreke Evans, Derrick Rose and John Wall under Calipari’s watch — will move to an administrative role that requires less travel. Plus he’ll no longer be on the bench on game day. The DUI case is still pending, and Strickland has pleaded not guilty. One of the best NBA players of his era to never make an All-Star team, Strickland has two other drunk driving convictions on his record.

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE

Around The Web

TOPICS#Derrick Rose
TAGSAvery JohnsonBILLY DONOVANCOACH KCOLLEGEDERRICK ROSEJOHN CALIPARIJOHN WALLMark JacksonMateen CleavesReal StoriesRod StricklandShaheen HollowayTOM IZZOTubby SmithTYREKE EVANS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP