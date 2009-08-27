Kentucky Hates Billy Gillispie

Billy Gillispie should really just leave the state of Kentucky. Between a dismal season (by Kentucky standards) to getting fired to suing the school for breach of contract – it’s fair to say his time in the blue grass state has not been one of the better experiences of his life. Getting busted for a DUI just 30 miles outside of Lexington, KY last night definitely added insult to injury.
According to ESPN, Gillispie was pulled over just before 3 a.m. ET in Lawrenceburg, KS for speeding and erratic driving. The cop reportedly smelled alcohol and performed a field sobriety test, which Gillispie allegedly failed.
Source: ESPN
HA! this is his third DUI. And it pretty much looks like the cops had probably cause to pull him over if he was swerving and driving erratic. Maybe Billy Gillispie hates himself…
If he was still coaching, he would have been let go.
Coaching Kentucky that is…
I’m from Kentucky. I don’t hate Billy. Not everyone in Kentucky hates Billy. If he wants to come back and vist Kentucky, he should. They should shut up and leave him alone. I really hope he can get things straightened up. He is in my thoughts and prayers.