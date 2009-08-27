Kentucky Hates Billy Gillispie

Billy Gillispie should really just leave the state of Kentucky. Between a dismal season (by Kentucky standards) to getting fired to suing the school for breach of contract – it’s fair to say his time in the blue grass state has not been one of the better experiences of his life. Getting busted for a DUI just 30 miles outside of Lexington, KY last night definitely added insult to injury.

According to ESPN, Gillispie was pulled over just before 3 a.m. ET in Lawrenceburg, KS for speeding and erratic driving. The cop reportedly smelled alcohol and performed a field sobriety test, which Gillispie allegedly failed.

