Kevin Durant, Team USA hold back Croatian sensation

What a difference Kobe and LeBron make. It’s not like Team USA needed any Redeem Team reinforcements on the court during its World Championship opener against Croatia — they blasted ’em 106-78, light work — but the lack of “star power” was noticeable in other ways. For starters, there was NOBODY in the stands; it looked like a mid-February Minnesota Timberwolves game. Second, well, here’s how Dime’s Austin Burton put it: “I called the nearest sports bar in Washington Heights (a legit place) to ask if they were showing the game. They had no idea what I was talking about. When I got there the bartender let me find ESPN Classic (on the smallest TV they had), and no one seemed interested but me. The re-run of yesterday’s Yankees game got more attention. One waiter said what I think a lot of people feel: ‘When all the big guys dropped out, I didn’t care anymore.'” … While the first quarter was close, Team USA went on a big run to start the second and effectively ended it there. Durant scored an easy 14 points working mostly on the perimeter — we’re thinking if he played full-time in the Croatian league he’d average 67 a night — and Eric Gordon led the U.S. with 16 points, hitting four triples. It would have been more competitive if they’d let Kevin Love (7 pts, 10 rebs) switch sides. Really, would you have noticed? He’s hairy enough to pass … And yes, finally, we got the Gay-Love connection. In the fourth quarter, Love hit Rudy Gay with a gorgeous outlet that Rudy caught in stride for a two-hand dunk without dribbling … But the highlight of garbage time was Russell Westbrook MURDERING Croatia’s Rok Stipcevic. Westbrook (10 pts) was losing him on crossovers, beasting him in the lane, and all Rok could do was try to foul. It was Drag Me To Hell, starring Rok Stipcevic … While Bojan Bogdanovic (big guy with the ratchet) led Croatia with 17 points and five threes, the headliner was Ante Tomic, the 23-year-old, 7-foot-2 Utah Jazz draftee who some consider the next Pau Gasol. Tomic finished with 12 points, 8 boards, 3 steals and 2 blocks, but he also turned the ball over 5 times and shot 4-for-10 from the field. He’s got some game, but we wouldn’t give him the Pau praise yet. Hopefully he’s not the next Skita … Fran Fraschilla is gonna be surprised the next time he watches a Nuggets game and Al Jefferson isn’t playing. Fran’s been saying for the last month that Jefferson was traded to the Nuggets, and nobody at ESPN has corrected him … Other highlights from Day 1 of the World Championship: Mickael Gelabale scored 16 to lead France in an upset win over Spain; Carlos Delfino‘s 27 points and 8 rebounds helped Argentina edge Germany; Yi Jianlian put up 26 points and 14 boards in China’s loss to Greece; Leandro Barbosa had 13 points in Brazil’s win over Iran; Linas Kleiza scored 27 to lead Lithuania past New Zealand; Ersan Ilyasova had 17 points and 8 boards in Turkey’s blowout of Ivory Coast; J.J. Barea‘s 25 points weren’t enough to get Puerto Rico past Russia; Goran Dragic dropped 16 and 8 dimes to lead Slovenia past Tunisia; Aleksandar Rasic scored 22 in Serbia’s rout of Angola; David Andersen had 22 points and 9 boards in Australia’s win over Jordan; and Lebanon’s Fadi “Buckets” El Khatib dropped 31 points on Canada in a win … Anybody watch the UFC card last night? The main event was B.J. Penn vs. Frank Edgar, but the mainstream attraction was future Hall of Fame boxer James Toney getting in the octagon with MMA legend Randy Couture. Not a good experience if you’re on the “boxing” side of the boxing vs. MMA debate, as Toney tapped out in three minutes. Of course it would have helped if Toney had bothered to learn to defend against submissions and not come in 20 pounds heavier than his already chunky fighting weight, but still not a good look for his sport. Then again, Couture is like 50 years old, so maybe it balances out … Midday tweet from Spencer Pratt: “Paris Hilton arrested for Coke. In other shocking news — Earth is still round, & the sky is still blue. Forget the potential drug addiction; if you’re doing so bad in any area of life that Spencer Pratt can make fun of you, it’s time to reevaluate things and get some help … We’re out like Stipcevic …
It’s funny how out of all the raptors players that played,Barbosa had the worst game.
That croissant advertisement looks good.
very disapointed in bj penn dudes been looking slow lately, got dominated in almost every round. as for the toney fight lol that shit was just hilarious.
Oh yea go team usa, gordon and westbrook was killen em.
Toney gave up in 3 minutes? I thought I read somewhere he tapped out within 15 seconds in the first round? Anyways, we all knew that fight wouldnt last. SMH at Dime following or even paying attention to that jackass known as Spencer Pratt
Goran Dragics gonna blow up this season.. all-star consideration blow
Come on Dime,
you put more lines on that Paris-we-dont-care-about-you-no-more-you-can-even-make-porn-it-wont-be-a-headline-anywhere-oh-wait-it’s-already-done-something-like-5-years-ago and you put a mere 10 WORDS on the biggest upset of Day 1 with World Champions Spain losing to France in a quite epic 2nd half? Wtf
Wait, am I on Perez Hilton’s blog or what? Let’s get serious…
Someone wrote after a friendly that USA Spain was becoming an intersting rivalry. My dream would be a bball Ryder cup: USA vs Europe, best of 3.
On one side, the Redeem team, on the other : Gasol, Nowitsky, Parker, Navarro, Papaloukas, Teodosic, Noah, Gallinari, Okur, Biedrins…
This is cruel treatment of Rok Stipcevic. I mean, c’mon, he didn’t sleep at all last night cuz he was waking up in screams “NO RUSS, STOP PLEASE”, no need to diss him any further. He simply can’t defend.
I’m curious to see will you beat Tunisia with more than 30 pts
Oh yeah, how much of a nice guy is Durant? I saw him politely clapping to the cheerleaders in time-out yesterday
slovenia usa in 105 minutes I’m checkin that out.
man spain getting beat by france was kind of sad. spain had no go to guy and they just let the french outwork them and the french weren’t working all that hard. all diaw does is pass the ball haha dude had under 5 points. and spain damn let’s hope they’re wide awake now. or maybe this was their plan because if they win everything like usa they could face of in the quarters or something like that. and yes russel westbrook was a beast in that second half in garbage time versus the bench players of croatia. Let’s see how they guard dragic and bostjon nachbar today.
turkey russia is after that that’s gonna be a hard fought team.. both teams are huge the shortest player on russia is 6-3 and for turkey 6-4 and that’s a legit 6-4 not the us i’m 6-1 without shoes but 6-4 in em 6-4 haha. you can all see how your new knick mozgov does against real bigs
Gay love! Better than gay mayo
wut was austin doin up in the heights??spendin that dime pay check on a couple dimes???they got that fire piff out there…yall gotta kno it too cuz u had to acknowledge the fact that he went to a “legit” spot..lol them dominicanos is right down the block homie
oooh how i miss uptown..
Only is they didn’t trade mayo for love we could have a three of the starting five as Sam young, Rudy gay, and Kevin love. Young gay love. I can see a lot of merchandise being marketed
So Carmelo Anthony put a hit on Kat Stacks last night, offering 5K to anyone that would slap her and record it. He closed his Twitter account shortly after, but someone already recorded it and posted it. Wonder if Stern or the authorities will/can do anything.
[www.worldstarhiphop.com]
@ diggity
that shit is hilarious. the nuggs website had that posted this morning too.
the whole boxing vs mma debate is kinda silly. they are totally different sports, and every mma fighter/fan should respect boxing for what it is, a tool they can use in their sport.
that said, boxing is on a fast track to being dead, their ppv buys a dropping except the big name motormouth mayweather, pacman types but not to many people even realize other people fight all the time. boxing gyms used to be all over the place, now you can hardly find one anywhere. houston has like MAYBE 4, and 3 i know of are almost shut down. ymca doesnt offer boxing in houston and i would not be surprised if they shut it down everywhere else too.
james talked a lot of talk, and randy did exactly what he said he would do. i just wish randy had beat him up a little more.
@Dime
If you’re doing so bad in any area of life that you’re following spencer pratt you need to reevaluate things and get some help.
Spencer Pratt?! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I’ve been outta the country for a while doing fieldwork so I’ve missed all the games. Could some folks give me a rundown of how they feel the team is doing? I’m happy to hear Westbrook is doing well, and I’ve heard mixed reviews about Rose. I also heard that Gay has been playing like an idiot. This true?
I’m looking forward to the next game. Really hope we don’t blow it vs Brazil.
the guy durant is driving past on espns main pic of the recap for todays game looks straight up like Jackie Moon
Promise, I don’t follow Spencer Pratt. But I went to Twitter’s home page and it was one of the “top tweets” that caught my eye.
@s.bucketz — I’m living in Wash Heights for about another week, then moving to a spot in Brooklyn. I swear no matter when I leave the house in the Heights, the same dudes are on the same corner all the time.
It isn’t Paris Hilton’s fault that she keeps “accidentally” having medication on her!! It takes place incessantly!! It is not her purse…she just saw some stranger’s lip gloss in there and determined to use it.
for some reason FRANSCHILLA reminds me of CAPT. KIRK. very hammy, i thought i saw him in the audience of the DAVID HASSELHOFF special the other night. ESPN is slowly jumping on the USA bandwagon. fake non FIBA knowing unpatriotic motherful<ers. this tourney is far from over but after dominating teams they thought would challenge US SHERIDAN, wannabees & unpatriotic AMERICANS have a little egg on faces.
i love Durant, the reprentive of the young player, the attitude, his energy,his power, and his team cooperation that derserve all the player to study, not complain, just sunk from the fail that they will go to the success.
doesn’t Burton have a TV at home?
@Buffalo Balla — Not right now. I recently moved and haven’t had my TV shipped yet.