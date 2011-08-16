Kiss The Rings: Dime’s 8-Team Mock Draft Simulated In NBA 2K11

Basketball settles debate in one way: put up or shut up. After our eight-team Dime mock draft, everyone thought they came out on top. Instead of continuing our squabbling, we thought we’d cease the friendly banter and take it the hardwood â€“ well, the virtual hardwood.

After assembling the rosters on the various squads, I simulated an 8-team playoff tourney in NBA 2K11 to determine a champ. Here’s what happened…

Round 1

Scott Horlbeck defeats Sean Sweeney, 4-2

Series Highlights:

–Manu Ginobili: 26.2 PPG

–Carlos Boozer: 19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 63.4% FG

-Sweeney held under 100 points three times for three losses

Mike Aufses defeats Kevin Zimmerman, 4-2

Series Highlights:

–Kevin Durant: 28.2 PPG

–Jason Kidd: 11.1 APG

–Amar’e Stoudemire: 18.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Dylan Murphy defeats Jaimie Canterbury, 4-2

Series Highlights:

–LeBron James: 25.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 5.2 APG

–Russell Westbrook: 11.2 APG

-Six players on Murphy’s team averaged double figures, with no one over 20.0 PPG

Martin Kessler defeats Ryan Imparato, 4-3

Series Highlights:

–Carmelo Anthony: 26.6 PPG

–Chris Paul: 8.1 APG

–Gerald Wallace: 9.7 RPG

-Imparato was up 3-2, blew two straight games at home

Semifinals

Martin Kessler defeats Dylan Murphy, 4-3

Series Highlights:

-Murphy blew a 3-1 series lead

–Pau Gasol in Game 7: 16 points, 15 rebounds

–Kobe Bryant in Game 7: 11 points, 2 assists

Mike Aufses defeats Scott Horlbeck, 4-3

Series Highlights:

–Deron Williams in Game 7: 31 points, 8 assists

–Rudy Gay in Game 7: 28 points

-Aufses won Game 7 by 30 points

Finals

Martin Kessler defeats Mike Aufses, 4-1

Series Highlights:

Tournament MVP: Derrick Rose â€“ 19.9 PPG, 8.5 APG

Kobe Bryant Tournament Numbers: 21. 9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG

Gerald Wallace in clinching Game 5: 15 points, 17 rebounds

Kobe Bryant in clinching Game 5: 27 points, 6 steals

Derrick Rose in clinching Game 5: 10 points, 10 assists

Is the simulation right? Who got screwed over?

