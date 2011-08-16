Kiss The Rings: Dime’s 8-Team Mock Draft Simulated In NBA 2K11

Basketball settles debate in one way: put up or shut up. After our eight-team Dime mock draft, everyone thought they came out on top. Instead of continuing our squabbling, we thought we’d cease the friendly banter and take it the hardwood â€“ well, the virtual hardwood.
After assembling the rosters on the various squads, I simulated an 8-team playoff tourney in NBA 2K11 to determine a champ. Here’s what happened…
If you want check out the rosters again, click here.
Round 1
Scott Horlbeck defeats Sean Sweeney, 4-2
Series Highlights:
–Manu Ginobili: 26.2 PPG
–Carlos Boozer: 19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 63.4% FG
-Sweeney held under 100 points three times for three losses
Mike Aufses defeats Kevin Zimmerman, 4-2
Series Highlights:
–Kevin Durant: 28.2 PPG
–Jason Kidd: 11.1 APG
–Amar’e Stoudemire: 18.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.9 BPG
Dylan Murphy defeats Jaimie Canterbury, 4-2
Series Highlights:
–LeBron James: 25.9 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 5.2 APG
–Russell Westbrook: 11.2 APG
-Six players on Murphy’s team averaged double figures, with no one over 20.0 PPG
Martin Kessler defeats Ryan Imparato, 4-3
Series Highlights:
–Carmelo Anthony: 26.6 PPG
–Chris Paul: 8.1 APG
–Gerald Wallace: 9.7 RPG
-Imparato was up 3-2, blew two straight games at home
Semifinals
Martin Kessler defeats Dylan Murphy, 4-3
Series Highlights:
-Murphy blew a 3-1 series lead
–Pau Gasol in Game 7: 16 points, 15 rebounds
–Kobe Bryant in Game 7: 11 points, 2 assists
Mike Aufses defeats Scott Horlbeck, 4-3
Series Highlights:
–Deron Williams in Game 7: 31 points, 8 assists
–Rudy Gay in Game 7: 28 points
-Aufses won Game 7 by 30 points
Finals
Martin Kessler defeats Mike Aufses, 4-1
Series Highlights:
Tournament MVP: Derrick Rose â€“ 19.9 PPG, 8.5 APG
Kobe Bryant Tournament Numbers: 21. 9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.9 APG
Gerald Wallace in clinching Game 5: 15 points, 17 rebounds
Kobe Bryant in clinching Game 5: 27 points, 6 steals
Derrick Rose in clinching Game 5: 10 points, 10 assists
Is the simulation right? Who got screwed over?
Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanBotB.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Looks about right to me, Kessler had the best team by far and they won it. Rose and Kobe? C’mon Son! Gerald Wallace on D and rebounding, legit big men even off the bench with Gasol, Aldridge, Chandler, West AND Okafor. Terry, Korver, and Pierce on the 3ball…. This team was so stacked. I don’t know what else you could’ve expected.
Westbrook with 11 assists in a game?!?!?! How did that happen?
Martin would have been my second choice, behind LeBron’s team (notice how even in a video game situation, that is LeBron’s team, and not Jaimie’s? haha). I just hate that PP was on the winning team, he probably got like 5 minute per game eh?
I’ll be the first to admit my team isn’t a video game team…I have a firm belief my team would do much better in a real life situation.
I just wish we could’ve actually played this in 2k instead of simulating it. Then it would be a wrap! haha
The real finals took place in Round 1, Kessler v. Imparato.
I say dime do this again and invite 4 fans to go up against 4 office guys.
i win!! check the original post, i called it.
(although like @Sam said, the finals was in round1, Kessler vs Imparato)
My life is now complete
This is too fluke. Westbrook will never average 11 assist in a playoff series. And if we were to play this tournament as opposed to simulating it, my squad would’ve went undefeated. I know Curry’s release – a.k.a it’s lights out for anyone a.k.a pass the sticks
Suprising that Imparto’s team went 7 vs Kessler.
Imparto’s team seemed very weak in the post and that they would rely on jump shooting. But in the case of Kessler, they found their perfect match-up. another team that was perimeter oriented.
I would think that Aldridge would be the difference in this game as so much attention would be paid to Kobe and Rose, that he would be left to go one on one with the old KG. a match up he should win more than not. And that leaves Pau Gasol on Noah and that’s rape city all day.
the back ups also have a big advantage on the block as David West and TP kill you with the Pick in pop/roll with Emeka crashing the boards and Paul Pierce left to go one on one with no help.
Why the hate on Westbrook lol? Dude did avg 8ast per game last season i think. So 3 more asst per game is not out of the question. Westbrook is not a ball hog, he just has a low IQ. So when all else fails, he resorts to shooting.
@Jaimie Then I guess we need to get a game of 2k in! I don’t mess around in that game. Seriously.
Psh, simulation shmimulation …
can you post all the stat per game
@jamie
you shouldn’t really complain when your team has less height then the 2009-10 rockets when yao was injured.
I guess this tourney just goes to show that balanced teams that can defend and shoot win.
@Jaimie Canterbury – Curry fan? Are you guys gonna give him cover in one of next issues of dime?
Wow…right when I saw who they had with d rose (the best penetrator in the game), I knew a finals trip was coming. Good drafting there buddy. Oh, and d rose 11th? People are idiots! It is a VIDEO GAME. A player like d rose dominates in these games. At least top five after bron, durant, wade and maybe, maybe kobe.
At least I lost to the champ. @4 I appreciate the love. @9 I agree with you on the weakness of my post offense. Probably should have gotten a post scorer in there, but I really wanted to focus on interior with defenders like KG, Perk & Noah