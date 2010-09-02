Knicks Fans Should Buy Their Playoff Tickets Now

During a Knicks youth camp over the weekend in the Hamptons, second-year point guard Toney Douglas was asked about LeBron James choosing Miami over New York, to which he said he only can control what he can control. Douglas never stated that LeBron should’ve picked New York, but he did state that the Knicks are going to make the playoffs this season.

From the New York Post:

“I feel like we have a lot of talent, Douglas stated. “We just all have to be on one page and make sure everybody is totally on it. I feel we are a playoff team.”

Douglas has every right to make a prediction about his team, and the more you think about it, its not that bold. The Knicks are a brand-new squad this season, which is a good thing for Knicks fans who hope to forget about the failboat that was built over the last decade. And this new team is younger, faster and better built to contend. The Knicks have the All-Star in Amar’e Stoudemire, a point guard in Raymond Felton, a tantalizing wing in Danilo Gallinari, the hustle of Ronny Turiaf, a floor-spreader in Kelenna Azubuike and the when-is-he-going-to-breakout of Anthony Randolph.

While this team is built to run in coach Mike D’Antoni‘s uptempo offense, it’s also built for defense and shot-blocking. Last season, the Knicks were tied for dead last in the League (along with Minnesota and New Orleans) in blocked shots with 3.7 swats per game. Think about that. Dwight Howard averaged almost 3 blocks a game by himself. With the additions of Stoudemire (1.0 BPG), Turiaf (1.3 BPG) and Randolph (1.6 BPG), believe it or not, but the Knicks have formed S.W.A.T. City.

There are questions that still surround this Knicks team, especially whether or not they can defend on a consistent basis. But if you ask me, I have to agree with Douglas: the Knicks will be good enough to make the playoffs.

What do you think?

Follow Andy on Twitter at @_andymac.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.