Kobe Bryant wins Game 1, LeBron wins MVP 2, Atlanta wins Game 7

All it took was one game to make the first round a memory. Forget that the Lakers had a tougher time than expected with the 8-seed Thunder, forget that the Jazz overachieved in beating the Nuggets while missing two starters; now it’s just L.A. up one game on Utah and three wins away from knocking them out of the playoffs for the third year in a row … Up by eight to start the fourth quarter, the champs went on a 1-for-10 shooting drought as the Jazz rallied to take the lead. Kobe Bryant (31 pts, 12-19 FG) was on the bench for most of that run, and said afterward he checked himself into the game when he’d seen enough. (And you thought Phil Jackson was coaching this team.) Lamar Odom‘s follow dunk on a Kobe miss tied it up, but then C.J. Miles and Wes Matthews scored consecutive buckets to put Utah ahead by four with four minutes left. That’s when Kobe took over. Going into Super Saver horse-blinder mode (a.k.a. no passing), Kobe got himself to the line for two, then bowled over Miles before dropping a baseline fader plus-one for the lead. A couple possessions later, Kobe buried his head into Matthews’ chest to create space to a pull-up jumper, then he pushed the lead to five with a coast-to-coast layup through traffic. Two more free throws with 20 seconds left, and that was basically it … Andrew Bynum played through a knee injury suffered in Game 6 of the OKC series, but still put up 8 points and 10 boards in only 24 minutes. Pau Gasol had 25, 12 and 5 blocks, while Odom pulled down 12 rebounds, including some huge offensive boards in the fourth quarter. In other words, L.A. has the front line advantage here even with Bynum playing hurt. If they keep that in mind and don’t get caught jacking too many threes, this series could be a quick one … Dumbest line of the night came from (surprise) Jeff Van Gundy. When they showed Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and noted hoophead Flea in the L.A. crowd for celebrity roll call, JVG questioned Flea’s choice of nickname. “Flea? That’s like a gnat!” Umm, no, it’s like a flea … And tell Mike Breen he doesn’t need to call every C.J. Miles shot “left-handed” since C.J. is a natural lefty … Game 7 of Hawks/Bucks wasn’t much for drama. Back in front of the home crowd that booed them their last time out, Atlanta brought its defense on the plane back from Game 6, holding Brandon Jennings, John Salmons and Carlos Delfino to a combined 27 percent shooting (12-of-44), and holding the Bucks to 74 points. Jamal Crawford had 22 and 6 assists to lead the Hawks, who were up 20 in the first half in a rout … One play summed up Jennings’ day. He almost dropped Al Horford (16 pts, 15 rebs, 3 blks) with a right-to-left crossover, but Josh Smith punched BJ’s layup off the glass to set up another transition bucket. We’ve been over it before, but Jennings should take the summer to work on developing a floater in the lane. If he can beat guys off the dribble and hit that little Tony Parker shot instead of getting blocked so many times at the rim, he’ll be a beast for the next decade or so … Apparently the Lakers fans couldn’t accept the biggest off-court NBA news of the day, chanting “M-V-P!” whenever Kobe went to the line and chanting it even louder in those last few minutes. Sorry, the trophy belongs to LeBron James this year. LBJ was handed his second straight MVP in a press conference at the University of Akron (One NY Times reporter tweeted: “Outside of LeBron’s MVP presentation, there is a solo protestor holding a sign that says, ‘Akron exploits black athletes.'”) … The only questions were whether LBJ’s win would be unanimous, and who would finish second. It wasn’t unanimous — Kevin Durant (4) and Dwight Howard (3) also received first-place votes — and KD finished second. Kobe was third, Dwight was fourth, and D-Wade was fifth. Carmelo, Dirk, Steve Nash and Amar’e rounded out the Top 10. Manu Ginobili got one fourth-place vote, and Chris Bosh, Joe Johnson, Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups each got a fifth-place vote. No love for Brook Lopez? He at least deserves a nod for not committing a homicide during the season … We’re out like the Bucks …