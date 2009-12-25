Kobe & LeBron: Dunkin’ On That Reindeer

#Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
12.25.09 9 years ago 3 Comments

You already knew that things were going to be crazy in L.A. for today’s game. Wanting to catch a glimpse of the action early, I headed down to the Staples Center only to find larger-than-life MVPuppets already on the scene. And of course, dunk’ on that reindeer. I just hope the in-arena DJ has the track to play during the game.

Follow me on Twitter (@the_real_aron) all day for behind-the-scenes action from the Lakers/Cavs game. And if you’re at the game, hit me up! Should be a great one.

