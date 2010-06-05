Lakers, Celtics look to Game 2; Big move regarding LeBron’s future

The NBA Finals is a simpler time in the Dime office. With just one series going, one game every few days, after each one we can break it down 800 ways before the next tip-off. Following the Game 1 blowout, we looked at Rajon Rondo‘s personal hell, the key differences between the ’08 and ’10 Finals, how Andrew Bynum and Tony Allen will swing this series as X-factors, the biggest problems Boston needs to fix in Game 2, and any other subplot you might have missed. But they say you can never be over-prepared, so at least we’re ready for Sunday’s Game 2 … Even when LeBron isn’t trying, he can overshadow the Finals. Larry King‘s 1-on-1 interview with LBJ aired yesterday. LeBron didn’t duck any questions — Larry didn’t exactly throw him any high-and-tight fastballs, either — but he also never really broke his usual character. It wasn’t Dennis Rodman crying in Roy Firestone‘s lap, we’ll say that much. One interesting note: When asked where he would have gone to college if he did go, LeBron said it was between Ohio State and North Carolina. If you watched the interview, what did you think? … The funniest part of the LeBron interview was when he talked about the movie he’s shooting this summer. LeBron: “It’s called ‘Ballers.'” Larry: “BALLS?!?” … And yesterday’s biggest NBA news was the resignation (though it sounded a lot like a firing) of Cavs GM Danny Ferry. What does this mean as far as LeBron’s chances of returning to Cleveland? Are the Cavs clearing out the GM and coach with whom LeBron might associate losing and disappointment to essentially let him pick his front office? Is Ferry leaving because he knows something we don’t know about LeBron’s plans? Does this count as another NBA bust for Coach K? So many questions … And apparently Ricky Rubio is running the Wolves before he even gets to town. In an Associated Press interview, Rubio — who led his Spanish team to the Euroleague championship this season — said he won’t be coming to the NBA until 2011, and while he’s not opposed to playing for Minnesota, he “expects improvements.” Good thing Mark Blount‘s contract is finally running out. Rubio could’ve showed up at Minny practice, seen Blount asleep on the court, and turned right around going back to Spain … We know this much: If Jonny Flynn gets traded just to make room for Rubio, he’s going to spend the rest of his career ripping the Wolves to shreds … “Shaq Vs.” is on the road. The Diesel was in D.C. this week, where they’re holding the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and challenged last year’s winner to a spell-off. People get on Shaq for being lazy and not caring about basketball, but obviously dude has some of that borderline unhealthy competitive streak we always praise in Jordan and Kobe. Why do you think Shaq is always going around creating slights and attacking people at random? Now he’s picking on a 14-year-old girl (who would probably slay him). The reigning spelling champ, Kavya Shivashankar, said she’d give Shaq a two-word handicap. The spell-off was taped in private for Shaq’s reality/game/whatever show … 20-year-old Lithuanian big man Donatas Montiejunas, a projected Lottery pick in the 2010 draft, has pulled out and will play in Europe at least one more season. He’s still young and tall and mysterious, so dude can write his own ticket whenever he decides to come to the NBA. And Montiejunas still has about five flip-flops left before he even begind creeping into Tiago Splitter territory … Finally, Friday came with the sad news that John Wooden passed away at 99 years old. With 10 national championships at UCLA, you won’t find anybody to argue against Wooden as the greatest college coach of all-time, and he might be the best coach basketball has ever seen, period. But Wooden could ball, too. He was a three-time All-American point guard at Purdue. If you played sports, who was the best coach you ever had, and what was the most important thing you learned from them? … We’re out like Donatas …

