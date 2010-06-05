Lakers, Celtics look to Game 2; Big move regarding LeBron’s future

The NBA Finals is a simpler time in the Dime office. With just one series going, one game every few days, after each one we can break it down 800 ways before the next tip-off. Following the Game 1 blowout, we looked at Rajon Rondo‘s personal hell, the key differences between the ’08 and ’10 Finals, how Andrew Bynum and Tony Allen will swing this series as X-factors, the biggest problems Boston needs to fix in Game 2, and any other subplot you might have missed. But they say you can never be over-prepared, so at least we’re ready for Sunday’s Game 2 … Even when LeBron isn’t trying, he can overshadow the Finals. Larry King‘s 1-on-1 interview with LBJ aired yesterday. LeBron didn’t duck any questions — Larry didn’t exactly throw him any high-and-tight fastballs, either — but he also never really broke his usual character. It wasn’t Dennis Rodman crying in Roy Firestone‘s lap, we’ll say that much. One interesting note: When asked where he would have gone to college if he did go, LeBron said it was between Ohio State and North Carolina. If you watched the interview, what did you think? … The funniest part of the LeBron interview was when he talked about the movie he’s shooting this summer. LeBron: “It’s called ‘Ballers.'” Larry: “BALLS?!?” … And yesterday’s biggest NBA news was the resignation (though it sounded a lot like a firing) of Cavs GM Danny Ferry. What does this mean as far as LeBron’s chances of returning to Cleveland? Are the Cavs clearing out the GM and coach with whom LeBron might associate losing and disappointment to essentially let him pick his front office? Is Ferry leaving because he knows something we don’t know about LeBron’s plans? Does this count as another NBA bust for Coach K? So many questions … And apparently Ricky Rubio is running the Wolves before he even gets to town. In an Associated Press interview, Rubio — who led his Spanish team to the Euroleague championship this season — said he won’t be coming to the NBA until 2011, and while he’s not opposed to playing for Minnesota, he “expects improvements.” Good thing Mark Blount‘s contract is finally running out. Rubio could’ve showed up at Minny practice, seen Blount asleep on the court, and turned right around going back to Spain … We know this much: If Jonny Flynn gets traded just to make room for Rubio, he’s going to spend the rest of his career ripping the Wolves to shreds … “Shaq Vs.” is on the road. The Diesel was in D.C. this week, where they’re holding the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and challenged last year’s winner to a spell-off. People get on Shaq for being lazy and not caring about basketball, but obviously dude has some of that borderline unhealthy competitive streak we always praise in Jordan and Kobe. Why do you think Shaq is always going around creating slights and attacking people at random? Now he’s picking on a 14-year-old girl (who would probably slay him). The reigning spelling champ, Kavya Shivashankar, said she’d give Shaq a two-word handicap. The spell-off was taped in private for Shaq’s reality/game/whatever show … 20-year-old Lithuanian big man Donatas Montiejunas, a projected Lottery pick in the 2010 draft, has pulled out and will play in Europe at least one more season. He’s still young and tall and mysterious, so dude can write his own ticket whenever he decides to come to the NBA. And Montiejunas still has about five flip-flops left before he even begind creeping into Tiago Splitter territory … Finally, Friday came with the sad news that John Wooden passed away at 99 years old. With 10 national championships at UCLA, you won’t find anybody to argue against Wooden as the greatest college coach of all-time, and he might be the best coach basketball has ever seen, period. But Wooden could ball, too. He was a three-time All-American point guard at Purdue. If you played sports, who was the best coach you ever had, and what was the most important thing you learned from them? … We’re out like Donatas …
monty williams is the hornets new coach.
Shaq hasn’t been relevant since `06 and even back then he didn’t care anymore. Nowadays he’s just an attention whore and it’s just sad
the best coach i have ever had was my club (its like AAU in Puerto Rico) coach. He was instrumental in almost everything and taught me to be more dedicated and to work harder at everything I did not only basketball. He also helped me make the transition from PF/C to Point guard.
my high school bball coach.
‘find first your own weakness,adapt accordingly.find your enemies’,exploit accordingly’.still live by that.
always succinct.anyway RIP J.wooden.
still think we haven’t taken boston’s best shot but tony allen as an x-factor…im not buying.nate..sure.i just don’t get that from gotta get it attitude from tony at all.
and shaq is lazy.lets not sugarcoat the shit..A cool dude,but his work ethic is not exactly the stuff of champions.to be real he overwhelmed the league with his size and mobility at that size.plain and simple.Im a laker fan willing to admit that.sheeeeeeiiit !!!!!!
LAL in 7 cos I expect these celtics to wake up sometime soon and I have a feeling the officiating at the 6arden’s gonn piss me off too.
lol@ Johnny Flynn ripping the wolves to shreds. you havent’t realized yet that there are like 5 pg in his draft class alone that are better than him and that he just isn’t that good?
What do you mean “Even when LeBron isn’t trying…” ?
Of course he was trying. Give me a break.
Rest in Peace John Wooden.
never knew you, but I always respected you.
No mention of Gasol talking smack about KG being old and washed up?
How about Kobe’s response to the question what he think of Lebron’s free agent tour? ” i dont give a fuck” is what he said.
Dime is slacking yo
My mom and I were watching some of Lebron’s interview last night…and I’ll be the first to admit it, I’m a huge Lebron fan…but every time he steps on the mic for an interview, dude is just too…pro.
He never breaks character, always stays affable and aloof at the same time.
So my mom knows little about Lebron, but when Larry asked him if he spoke to President Obama on the phone, Lebron replied with, “Once or twice”
Once my mom heard that, she scoffed and said, “Yeah its no big deal speaking to the President…it’s so casual he doesn’t even really remember…he’s cocky”
And like that, another potential fan alienated…smh
…..does anyone even WATCH “Shaq vs.”??? I don’t even know what network it’s on (don’t tell me; I don’t care)!
And OVERREACTION OF THE YEAR by KG and Rondo. All Gasol said is that he could definitely notice that he didn’t seem to have as quick a first step as he used to, and that “the past two-years’ worth of time probably caught up to him, like it does with all of us.”
Next thing you know, KG and Rondo are like “he said WHAT?! Oooh, snap OK…wait for game 2! Wait for game 2!!”
Gasol’s probably like “what the $%#& did I say???”
Yeah, ESPN took the Gasol comment a little too far, but then again ESPN is as bad as TMZ when it comes to creating bullshit gossip.
All Gasol did was state a fact that anyone could see for themselves if they watched KG at all this year. Dude has lost a step. It’s no big deal though. Like Pau said, it happens to all of us when we get older.
KG only takes it to the rack maybe once or twice a game now, and he can barely jump anymore. No hate, cuz KG is one of may favorite players of all time, but he’s older now and settles for the J (which is usually money).
It sounds like KG took slight to the comment and will use it for extra motivation. But damn, if the Finals aren’t motivation enough, then there’s something wrong.
Either way, I think Boston takes game 2. Maybe.
I believe the winner of game 2 in this series is gonna take the whole thing. This isn’t to say that that’s ALWAYS the case, but in this particular case I’m pretty sure it is.
“Does this count as another NBA bust for Coach K?” – What? That’s a huge reach to even ponder like that. I think Ferry leaving is just smart timing by the son of an NBA front office lifer. If Lebron wants to leave and you try to salvage something in a S&T, then you’re the GM who traded Lebron. Career suicide. If you let him walk for nothing, you’re the GM who let him walk away. If it doesn’t kill the career then it still haunts him forever. Even if he resigns then you essentially have 1 year to either win it all or get fired then. Ferry can take some time off and resurface in another NBA front office with those gaudy regular season win totals on his resume. Trying to resign Lebron looks like a battle he couldn’t win, so he chose not to fight.
Considering how many layups KG missed the last game this might have been a good move by Gasol !!
completely agree with ticktock…
“even when lebron isn’t trying”
yeah, he’s going around planning a nationwide free agent tour where hes going to release a new shoe in every city he goes. he’s doing interviews with larry king during the finals. its pretty obvious he’s trying very hard to get some attention. A pretty shitty move if you ask me. It’s a common respect thing when the NBA season is still going on to kind of step aside until things are finished. obviously the dude has no clue.
These Dime writers are some of the funniest writers i have ever seen… “EVEN WHEN LEBRON IS NOT TRYING”??? What do u call it than when u do an interview on Larry King during the week that the NBA Finals is on. Disrespect! He could have waited 2 weeks until the finals was over and did the interview than but no, Im Lebron or is it King James or The Choosen One. lmaol!!! What do u call it when u say that u are going to go around to every city with NIKE and make a shoe for each city u interview in??? $$$ greed and an a$$hole. This dude is really starting to make me dislike him and i cant imagine how long hes going to drag his free agency out so all the attention will be on him this summer until he signs with “CLEVELAND” a day before the season starts, as if this is high school recruiting or something. Did this guy not get enough attention as a child or never felt love and wanted or something??? Thats what the love of $$$ does to some of these cats.
Just a thought, but I don’t think LeBron decides when CNN airs their programs.
What most likely happened is the people from Larry King’s show asked for an interview, and he said OK. They did the interview when LeBron was available and ran it on an off-day from the Finals. Doesn’t seem so bad to me. And like any of you would really turn it down.
LEBRON IS NOT HUMBLE. AFTER THE WORST GAME ANY SUPERSTAR HAS EVER HAD, HE TOLD THE FANS THAT HE SPOILED THEM. AND THEN HE GOES ON LARRY KING AND TALKS ABOUT WANTING TO PLAY FOR A TEAM WHERE HE CAN WIN “MULTIPLE” CHAMPIONSHIPS. THE TRUTH IS THAT LBRON JAMES MAY NEVER WIN A RING. HE MAY NOT FIT ON ANY TEAM, EVER. HE DOESN’T FIT THE CAVALIERS. I ALWAYS WATCH WHAT THE OTHER PLAYERS DO WHEN LEBRON GETS THE BALL.TO SOME EXTENT THEY DO WHAT WE ALL DO: WAIT TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS. LEBRON TALENT AND STYLE MAY ISOLATE HIM. HE MAY NOT FIT ON ANY TEAM.
I think we haven’t taken Boston’s best shot. And i believe the winner of game 2 in this series is gonna take the whole thing.