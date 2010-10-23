Lakers win preseason finale despite Monta Ellis explosion

You Know It’s NBA Preseason When … Lamar Odom is guest-commentating at the announcer’s table during the second quarter, and he’s still wearing his warm-ups. Assuming L.O. wasn’t going commando under the sweats, he could have conceivably moved directly from his seat next to Mark Jackson to the court … For the most part, though, intensity was the name of last night’s Lakers/Warriors game in Ontario, Calif., which was technically a “neutral” site but definitely housed a pro-Lakers crowd. Fill-in coach Brian Shaw even had Kobe Bryant (22 pts, 7 asts) and Pau Gasol in for most of the fourth quarter and some of overtime, while G-State ran Monta Ellis and David Lee almost all night … After Shannon Brown hit a corner three to tie it in the final minute of the fourth, Brandan Wright air-balled a layup (yeah) and Kobe missed a three that could have won it at the buzzer. In OT, an obviously exhausted Monta blew a dunk and a layup, and Shannon hit another huge three for the go-ahead bucket late in L.A.’s win … Derek Fisher wanted the game to end more than anybody, because he was getting DESTROYED by Monta. On his way to 27 points in the first half and 41 for the game (16-30 FG), Monta was skating past Fish like the five-time champ was wearing 2×4’s on his feet. Fisher again made everybody forget about his defensive shortcomings by making some shots in the Finals and ultimately walking away with series W’s over Rajon Rondo, Steve Nash, Deron Williams and Russell Westbrook, but he really is a liability for the Lakers on that end of the floor … Hopefully the teams had some downtime to hang in Ontario, because you know David Lee and Luke Walton could hit the club together and pull RIDICULOUS tail. They just have to hope Andris Biedrins doesn’t tag along. “Um, so what’s up with your 7-foot-2 tanned friend with the Young Republicans Club haircut?” … Remind us again why nobody thought drafting Reggie Williams (27 pts, 8 asts) was a good idea? The dude simply gets buckets. He was a professional scorer in college, where he led the nation in scoring twice at Virginia Military Institute … Keith Smart makes it sound so simple — “Guys are just being where they’re supposed to be on defense” — that you wonder why Hall of Famer Don Nelson couldn’t teach the Warriors to play a lick of defense … Losing weight was obviously the best move for Derrick Caracter‘s basketball career, if nothing else because the Lakers told him to do it. But we still get the feeling 16-year-old Caracter would bully 22-year-old Caracter in the paint … Congratulations to Sasha Vujacic, who announced that he and tennis star Maria Sharapova are engaged. And condolences to Maria Sharapova, who is now engaged to Sasha Vujacic … Game of the night was Mavs/Rockets. With 0.4 on the clock, Dallas was down one and inbounding. Of course Jason Kidd had the rock, and when the Mavs ran a back-pick play for Shawn Marion, Kidd hit him with a lob pass that arced higher than one of Dirk‘s jumpers. Marion caught it on the way down and tapped it into the basket at the buzzer for the win … Heat/Magic was supposed to be the marquee game of the night, but a mistake in painting the floor led to unsafe court conditions in Tampa and forced a cancellation. Meanwhile, the Heat recently had Jerry Stackhouse in for a workout. Has any team ever had three guys on the roster who once led the NBA in scoring? (Stack led the League in total points in 2001, but Allen Iverson edged him for the scoring-average crown.) … Everybody assumed Jeff Teague was on the verge of snatching Mike Bibby‘s spot in Atlanta, but the brakes need to be pumped on that one. With Bibby starting at PG on Thursday, the Hawks upset the Heat while Bibby knocked down some crucial shots in the fourth quarter. With Bibby getting the night off and Teague starting on Friday, the Hawks got 30-pieced by the Bobcats and generated 66 points as a team. Teague finished with 8 points (4-14 FG), 3 dimes and 6 turnovers, missing all five of his trey attempts … Other stat lines from Friday preseason: Amar’e Stoudemire had 24 points in New York’s loss to Toronto; Luol Deng put up 29 and 8 rebounds as Chicago routed Indiana; Austin Daye scored 22 points in Detroit’s loss to Memphis; Arron Afflalo had 24 points, 9 rebounds and 10 dimes as Denver smashed Phoenix; Carlos Delfino went for 18 points, 8 boards and 8 assists as Milwaukee lost to Minnesota in overtime; and Beno Udrih had a game-high 17 points in Sacramento’s loss to Utah … We’re out like half of Caracter …