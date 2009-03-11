Lamar Odom Suspended One Game

We all knew that one was coming. Lamar Odom will miss tomorrow nights game against the Rockets. Trevor Ariza does not look like he will be suspended and will actually probably get the majority of Odom’s minutes in his absence. Funny how the world works sometimes right?
LO needed this “break”. He’s been ballin like he don’t care again. Take a day off and get back to work hopefully
That sort of sucks for him, and I didn’t think Ariza deserved to get suspended anyway, it looked like he made a play for the ball and when he accidentally hurt Rudy, he was in a (oh well, sucks to be him) mindframe.
At least this way we can see what the Lakers will look like next season, cuz I don’t think we’re gonna be able to bring Lamar back as much as I want him to, there is a little too much congestion at the 3 spot and not enough money but hopefully I’m proven wrong
For reel he does need a break.We need this guy firing on all cylinders .He from the streets of LA so he gone ride or die.Sit out L.O hope Kobe doesn’t see that as a reason to jack up 50 shots.KNUCKLEHEAD
Great question – How many does Kobe put up tomorrow night?
what a dumb rule
Tomorrow night Kobe shoots ummm 27 times. With Ron and Shane on him, he will be lookin to prove a point and want to use well L.O. was out so I had to pick it up as his excuse.
L.O. might as well stayed on the bench for what he did in that lil ruckus.
I am thinking it his play lately he thought, shhhiii let me get suspended.
27 seems low, unless we’re talking 27 with like 15 FT attempts. I’m thinking more 32.
yo austin you’ve been in the comment section a lil bit more man…you stop watchin the pacer games since danny went out? lol
FREE LAMAR ODOM
mamba droppin 60..he is ticked…than they have san antonio on thursday!! kob is going to go beastin in texas….
I hate this rule, you should be able to defend your teammates. I loved watching the NBA when guys had to step up and be physical. Karl Malone took Isaiah’s head off and both benches cleared and Malone was the only player who even got a T. Mark Eaton threw Dennis Rodman about 20 feet in the air when he came after Malone and they all shook it off and played the rest of the game. It was barely a flagrant foul, but LO shouldn’t be suspended at all….I know the rule says so but that’s weak ass.
has nothing to do with LO. Zach Randolph just put up the most joke of a shot to lose to Cleveland. sorry I had to say this somewhere and no it couldn’t wait til dime puts up the clip of the shot tomorrow.
damn u clippers!!! was pumped to beat cleveland and instead am left with utter disappointment. it sucks being a clipper fan :(
Zach Randolph, ouch. go Jazz, 12 in a row, I had to say something somewhere too. How deep are the Jazz? DWill goes 1 for 9 and the Jazz still win on the road by 12.
It’s not like L.O. was helping, now the Lakers have an excuse for losing tonight