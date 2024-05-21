lamelo ball
Getty Image
DimeMag

LaMelo Ball Is Being Sued For Allegedly Running Over A Young Fan’s Foot With His Car

The Charlotte Hornets have not had a great run in recent years, due in part to continued absences from LaMelo Ball as he’s dealt with a number of ankle injuries that have limited him to just 58 appearances in the last two seasons.

Charlotte will hope to build around a healthy Ball and Brandon Miller going forward, but their former Rookie of the Year and All-Star has some work to do to prove he can stay on the court. Off the court, Ball faces a different challenge in the form of a lawsuit from an incident that took place at last year’s Purple and Teal Day in October.

According to Jason Stoogenke of WSOC-TV in Charlotte, Ball is being sued for allegedly running over the foot of an 11-year-old fan, Angell McRae, who was seeking an autograph from the star as he left the arena. McRae suffered a broken foot from the incident.

The family’s lawyer said they would have just sought to file an insurance claim, but the police report from the incident didn’t include Ball’s name or insurance information. The Hornets are also named in the lawsuit given it was a team event, with the suit citing there should’ve been better safety measures in place for fans seeking to get close to players.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors