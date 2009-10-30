League Pushes Deadline; Still Time For Rajon, Rudy & Tyrus

Last week I was writing about the possible contract extensions for guys in the 2006 NBA Draft class, and how to-date only Andrea Bargnani, LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy had received them. Then the other day word broke that Thabo Sefolosha signed a four-year, around $14 million extension with the Thunder, leaving guys like Rajon Rondo, Rudy Gay and Tyrus Thomas waiting for an offer. Good news though: the league has pushed back the deadline from Saturday to Monday.

NBA front-office sources told ESPN.com that all 30 teams were notified via league memorandum earlier this week that the league’s annual Oct. 31 deadline for players in the fourth year of their rookie-scale contracts, according to the collective-bargaining agreement, is moved to the next available business day if the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday.

I’m sure Rondo is excited that he can now go trick-or-treating this Saturday instead of waiting by the phone for an offer. Although Rondo’s agent, Bill Duffy, announced the other day that the two sides will resume contract talks at the end of the season, word out of Boston is that there are still conversations taking place as it appears both sides have different figures in mind.

Boston sports radio station WEEI reported earlier this week that the Celtics offered Rondo a five-year, $45 million extension. But Rondo, according to the station, is seeking a five-year deal worth between $55 million and $60 million.

In addition to the 2006 NBA Draft class, teams wishing to exercise the third-year or fourth-year option on players entering their third or fourth NBA season also have until Monday to do so. So far this week the follow guys have been extended: Yi Jianlian, Brook Lopez and Courtney Lee for the Nets, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah for the Bulls, along with Marco Belinelli (Raptors), George Hill (Spurs), Julian Wright (Hornets), J.J. Hickson (Cavs) and even Alexis Ajinca (Bobcats).

Even with the extra couple of days, do you see any of these guys get extensions before the season?

