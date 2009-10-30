League Pushes Deadline; Still Time For Rajon, Rudy & Tyrus

Last week I was writing about the possible contract extensions for guys in the 2006 NBA Draft class, and how to-date only Andrea Bargnani, LaMarcus Aldridge and Brandon Roy had received them. Then the other day word broke that Thabo Sefolosha signed a four-year, around $14 million extension with the Thunder, leaving guys like Rajon Rondo, Rudy Gay and Tyrus Thomas waiting for an offer. Good news though: the league has pushed back the deadline from Saturday to Monday.
NBA front-office sources told ESPN.com that all 30 teams were notified via league memorandum earlier this week that the league’s annual Oct. 31 deadline for players in the fourth year of their rookie-scale contracts, according to the collective-bargaining agreement, is moved to the next available business day if the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday.
I’m sure Rondo is excited that he can now go trick-or-treating this Saturday instead of waiting by the phone for an offer. Although Rondo’s agent, Bill Duffy, announced the other day that the two sides will resume contract talks at the end of the season, word out of Boston is that there are still conversations taking place as it appears both sides have different figures in mind.
Boston sports radio station WEEI reported earlier this week that the Celtics offered Rondo a five-year, $45 million extension. But Rondo, according to the station, is seeking a five-year deal worth between $55 million and $60 million.
In addition to the 2006 NBA Draft class, teams wishing to exercise the third-year or fourth-year option on players entering their third or fourth NBA season also have until Monday to do so. So far this week the follow guys have been extended: Yi Jianlian, Brook Lopez and Courtney Lee for the Nets, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah for the Bulls, along with Marco Belinelli (Raptors), George Hill (Spurs), Julian Wright (Hornets), J.J. Hickson (Cavs) and even Alexis Ajinca (Bobcats).
Even with the extra couple of days, do you see any of these guys get extensions before the season?
rondo should get the five year $55 million he is asking for. A young, talented, and overall solid point guard who doesn’t turn the ball over much is a rarity in this league and Boston should lock him up for years to come. Plus with their core of stars aging pretty quickly, they will be in rebuilding mode within the next few years. Who else would be better to build around than a solid point guard like Rondo. I say pay the man.
And Rudy and Tyrus don’t have to wait by the phone because we know the Griz and Bulls will lock them up.
Fuck Rondo’s greedy over-egoed bitch ass. This kid isn’t better than a lot of the point guards out there. Throw ME on the Celts with 3 future hall of famers and other good players like Sheed and Daniels and I could pull his numbers. I can hit layups and open 12ft jumpers as well, something Rondo is completely unable to do.
Fair price range for this guy: 5-7mil/year. Anything more is overpaid.
BTW, all you idiots who say shit like “Anderson Vergina got 50 mil!”. Yeah, you are right, and that is 40 mil more than he is worth. Just because one idiot GM makes a HUGE mistake doesn’t mean Boston’s GM has to make an equally stupid mistake.
GTFOH better point guards like who ^
Sign Rondo with the hurry-up-ness!
Big Shot Bob
I stole this list from sh1tfaced on another post:
Arenas: $17.7M
CP3: $15M
Deron: $15M
Billups: $13+M
TP: $13+M
Baron: $13M
Nash: $11.7M
Monta: $11M
Mo Williams: $8.9M
Devin: $8.9M
Calderon: $8.9M
TJ Ford: $8.5M
Jameer: $8.1M
JKidd: $8M
Dre Miller: $7.3M
Which guard there is Rondo better than? Which guard on that list could you NOT put on the Celts and have them pull amazing numbers (and hit layups and open jump shots, cause Rondo doesn’t have those basic fundamental basketball skills)?
TJ Ford would probably get murdered by KG for his poor shot selection (at least he hits a few though), so I guess you can say him. Mo Williams isn’t a true point guard or anything, so I guess you might be able to say him. Who else?
Rondo ain’t nothing but shit.
Chuuch!!
Lebron wanted him Anderson’s agent knew that and took use that to his advantage, cuz HE IS A BUM!!!!!!!!!! OMG, he’s a bum. Danny ferry is a retard.
Control is full of shit…Rondo is a rare talent. Sure, his jumper is weak, but he makes up for it in so many ways. The only PGs on that list I take over Rondo are CP3 and Deron.
@ control
only pgs on that list id take ver rondo are cp3, deron and maybe parker or devin harris…the guy is such a unique talent cause hes a willing defender(few players are), great passer who rarely turns the ball over, he never takes bad shots adn he is probly the best rebounding pg in the game oh yea look at his playoff #
9.7rpg 9.8apg 2.5spg 16.9ppg
@control – rondo’s one of the 3 best defensive PGs in the league on a team that focuses on D. He’s also top 10 in dimes and steals last year. It’s not just about scoring..
There are only 3 guys I’d take over Rondo (for just this year so we’re not factoring in age:) CP3, Deron, Billups. That’s it; that’s the list.
That’s not saying Rondo’s the 4th best PG in the league, cuz he’s clearly not, but Tony Parker plays no D, ditto for Devin Harris, Jammer, and Derrick Rose, and Gil just needs to stay healthy for more than 2 weeks for me to entertain the idea that he’s even worth ranking (and, when he does that, he’s clearly right back in the top 10.)
Shakers
I’m full of shit? You just said Rondo is better than Steve Nash, Chauncey Billups and Tony Parker? If I’m full of shit, that means you are overflowing with it so much that you are buried in it. His ‘rare’ talent is getting away with being a bitch and not getting suspended/called for flagrant fouls.
Celts Fan
He can get steals because he can afford to gamble a lot because he has KG waiting to smash the ball into the stands behind him (or at least affect the shot). He’s passing to 3 Hall of Famers, easy way to get assists. I’m really not sold on this guy, every time I watch him play I just don’t see him doing anything really outstanding or special (unless you count looking like a cracked out alien chick).
Put Jose Cauldron in Rondo’s shoes and I would be willing to put money down that he leads (or at least top 3) league in assists, assist to turn over ratio and shoots amazing %s.
@ Control
I would take Rondo over the majority of that list besides Nash, CP3, Deron, Arenas, TP, Billups (only because of his leadership). Devin is a stretch but he can nail a J so…
you’re right in the sense that what he is asking for at $55m is too much but that is the culture in the league. Everyone wants to get paid, i dont blame him for wanting his. Look at a few on the list. Monta is good but not $11m good, Mo Williams is overpaid as a 3pt shooter really, TJ Ford is a HUGELY overpaid. He’s gonna get close to his wish but if Celtics hold out, good on them for staying true to their word but I can see people trashing them for letting a top 10 pg walk away. Especially when a team like say Houston go for him.
@Control – pretty sure you’re a better defender than Calderon. Again, there’s more than 1 side of the floor. His D is invaluable. And swiping the rock from lazy bigs that drop the ball to their hip once or twice a game is not the same as constantly being able to jump passing lanes (which yes, he’s able to do thanks to bigs behind him but anyone can block shots, you don’t need a HOFer to be able to do that, Chandler (and now Okafor) filled that same role for CP3, but let’s also not pretend any of the PGs are real stoppers. Chauncey’s the only elite PG that you could call that and Deron’s getting there.)
wow…….is Rondo really “that” good?
come on guys….snap out of it.
He’s descent no doubt, but on the Celts, the below would be better:
Arenas
CP3
Billups
DHarris
DeronW
Jameer
JKidd
Nash – I know….no D, but still ALOT better
AMiller
Ok, Rondo may get a couple more rebounds, BUT, his shot stinks, his atitude stinks, his handles stinks (not so bad), his leadership stinks, his sportsmanship stinks, his 3pt stinks.
If he wasn’t playing with the Big 3, we wouldn’t even be discussing this ham.
I thinks cats (like me)who hoop know this. Bball game watchers and fantasy guys probably would not feel this.
Aron,
in your opinion, why do you think Rondo is such a headache for the c’s? did you read the ESPN article by chance?
lol@control
its all good, man. stole that from somewhere else too so…
and yeah, rondo should have taken the 5-yr 45 mil offer.
@sh!tfaced – he shouldn’t have taken that offer. Someone will miss out on one of the marquee guys next summer and give him the $11-$12M per he’s looking for (and deserves.) I’m just hoping we either pony up the $$$ this week or match that offer whenever he gets it next summer…
@Reddi Red – Come on man. That’s not true. On the Celtics especially, Rondo’s able to excel because they only want him to play to his strengths (play D, push the ball, pass to open guys, collapse the D with penetration,) and let him take his time developing the other fascets ofhis game (the J’s getting better, I’m telling you, not good, but better, just give it time. In a year or 3 when he’s still only in his mid-20s, that’ll be at JKidd level, which is at least “the D can’t sag off of you every single play.”) In terms of a fit on the Celtics, here’s how I’d evaluate your list:
Arenas (talk to me when he can stay upright for more than 3 weeks. Also, he’s kind of a gunner and plays no D at all. Even fully healthy, I don’t know that he’s a better fit on the Celtics even if he is clearly a better player)
CP3 (obviously)
Billups (can’t disagree with this one either if we’re talking just one year. he’s one of the 15-20 best players in the whole league to me. He does all the things a PG should do like making people better, etc. all while being a damn good defender and shooter.)
DHarris (I don’t like him more than Rondo. We don’t need his offense, he’s not a great distributor -not bad, but certainly not as good as Rondo, and his D is nowhere near Rondo’s)
DeronW (obviously)
Jameer (see Devin Harris only if he was slower and a worse passer)
JKidd (you’re joking, right? He’s one of the 5-7 best PGs of all time, but at this point in his career, you’re kidding yourself if you think he’s better than Rondo. You’d really take an upgraded jumper vs. the complete lack of speed and defense?)
Nash (still a damn good player, but he would never be accepted on the Celtics. You HAVE TO play D to be on that team. He’s probably still better than Rondo and you may take him in a “You’re starting a team from scratch for just one year” type question, but in terms of fit on the Celtics, there couldn’t be an all-star caliber PG that’d be a worse fit.)
AMiller (love him as a player, think Philly will regret letting him go, but he’s Rondo without the speed or D.)
Rondo’s handle doesn’t stink. I won’t say anything about his shot or leadership, but his handle is legit…
Took all the words out of my mouth. Completely agree with everything said. Control take notes ^
Ofcourse there are better guards in the league than Rondo but for this Celtics team he is the best fit. Not to mention all the guys on that list you named are already signed to teams which makes arguing about them irrelevant. He is also very young and they can build around him for a long time which makes throwing any veteran names out there irrelevant (i.e. Billups, Kidd, Parker, Nash)
@Celts Fan
Yeah, maybe you’re right… But no worries, I don’t see Boston losing Rondo. Maybe they’ll settle around $10 mil per, but the Celtics will it work, somehow. After all, this is Danny Ainge were talking about and not Danny Ferry…
…will make it work***
Rondo’s a young up an comer part of the next breed of point guards. Out of the youngin’s guys who you should be comparing him to (since by the time these guys hit their prime all the vets will be on their way out) here where I rank him:
Best up and coming point guards (been in the league 4 years or less)
1) Chris Paul
2) Deron Williams
3) Derrick Rose
4) Rajon Rondo
5) Devin Harris
@control – YOU CAN PLAY IN THE NBA???? If you are as good as Rondo why aren’t you on a roster right now instead of commenting on stories every day of your god damned life on this web site. That is the dumbest shit I have ever heard.
P.S. Is anyone even playing with you when you are hitting the layups and 12 ft jumpers. PFFFF!
1. Deron Williams
2. Chris Paul
3. Devin Harris
4. Gilbert Arenas
5. Rajon Rondo
Control is right.. Rondo has no J and looks so tentative all the time