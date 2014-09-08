Learn Kyrie Irving’s Signature Crossover With I Love Basketball TV

We can’t guarantee that this instructional video will have you handling like Kyrie Irving, but it will certainly get you on the track to doing so. Watch Coach Rocky of I Love Basketball TV teach you an easy way to master the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar’s signature crossover.

Coach Rocky makes mastering Irving’s move easy: three between-the-legs dribbles starting from right to left; a hesitation step on the last one; and a right to left crossover to make the defender look silly.

Here’s Irving using this beautiful juke against the Dominican Republic:

It might not look as smooth as Kyrie’s (or even Coach Rocky’s), but combine this crossover with everything else I Love Basketball has taught you, and you’ll be the King of the Court in no time.

