The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a big win on Sunday evening over the Dallas Cowboys, as they were able to keep CeeDee Lamb out of the end zone on a last second attempt to hit a game-winning touchdown, preserving a 28-23 win.

With the win, they improved to 8-1 on the season, giving themselves ample cushion on the 5-3 Cowboys in the NFC East and moving 1.5 games ahead of the 6-2 Lions for the 1-seed in the conference. While the Eagles offense wasn’t consistently dominant all game, they were simply better at cashing in on chances than Dallas was on Sunday afternoon, scoring four touchdowns on their four best scoring opportunities.

The last of those was a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown on an RPO that put Philly up 28-17 at the time and proved to be the difference in the game. The play was nice and it continued Brown’s torrid pace of late, but what caught the eye of many was the celebration between Brown and DeVonta Smith in the end zone.

Smith and Brown decided to recreate the iconic photo of Dwyane Wade tossing up an alley-oop to LeBron James and running out of the frame with his arms out wide.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE pic.twitter.com/bygWw2NY3E — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2023

LeBron saw the celebration on Monday morning and gave it his stamp of approval on Instagram.

It’s a pretty great touchdown celebration and even though it happened against his (once) beloved Cowboys, LeBron can appreciate the tribute.