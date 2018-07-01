The Cavs Are Expected To Hear From LeBron James Early In Free Agency

07.01.18 1 hour ago



The NBA world is on fire as free agency arrives, as reported deals are in for Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Paul George and many more. However, there is still enormous interest in the future of LeBron James and it goes without saying that his chosen destination will have an impact for other players around the league.

To that end, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported in the early moments of free agency that James’ agent, Rich Paul, was expected to speak to the Cavaliers about the choice.

In addition, Tom Withers of the Associated Press brings word that James “has all the information he needs” at this juncture, potentially forecasting a speedy decision from the game’s best player.

