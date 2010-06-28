LeBron James Gets His First Ring!

Baldwin. Spike. The Donald. Chris Rock. Boomer. These are just some of the names that are part of the Knicks’ recruiting efforts to bring LeBron to New York. Really, all they need is Baldwin to deliver a Glengarry Glenn Ross-esque speech and LeBron would be hard-pressed to say no.
Based on more recent reports, the Bulls are the clear-cut favorites to land LeBron, and even if it’s not the Bulls, the Knicks’ chances are getting slimmer by the day. But the Knicks have not completely lost all hope , and they plan on flying to Ohio this as one of six teams that will make finals pitches to LeBron for his services.
Each team will reportedly present their plans to LeBron in attempt to convince him that they have the city, the pieces, and the best opportunity to get him his first ring. At this point, though, only the Knicks can deliver:
As the country awaits the big decision, Bazooka has created a “Ring for the King” â€“ a Knicks-inspired Ring Pop that features Knicks colors and is encrusted with Swarovski Crystals.
If LeBron doesn’t buy this, at least Knicks fans will have a more constructive way of waiting out Decision 2010 than biting their fingernails.
Where is LeBron going to sign? Better question – Will you be purchasing one of these Ring Pops?
Clippers: Baron, Eric Gordon, Lebron, Blake Griffin, Kaman.
Best starting 5 he can play with period.
Bulls: Rose, Devin Browm/Ronald Murray , Lebron, Bosh, Noah
Much better than the Clips
That’s insanity Blake. The best 5 he can play with is Rose, Deng, Bron, Bosh, Noah. That’s infinitely better than the Clippers’ set (and much more proven.)
Wizards:John Wall,Gilbert Arenas,LeBron James, Chris Bosh,Andray Blatche/JaVale McGee
Way better with very skilled guards who can slash and shoot
u guys know nothing about salary cap do you?
Those are real Swarovski crystals? That whole ring looks like a giant piece of shit, it’s not even centered right on it’s stupid little platform thing. I would avoid the Knicks specifically because of this ring…
Ha….
Dwayne Wade, Kobe, Ron Ron, gasol, Tim duncan.
How’s that one for you icey
If he wants his best chance at a ring, Chicago.
If he wants classic battles of LA , Clippers.
If he wants to be an even bigger global phenomenon and be marketed like never before and possibly get a ring, New York.
If he wants to still have his teammates banging out his moms then Cleveland.
If he wasn’t the big homey to write numerous raps about him all season, then New Jersey.
Course all of this does have to do with where Wade Bosh and then go too.
Still hands down he needs to go to NY, but the Chi would be ill, but to have everything he does compared to how MJ did it would get on my nerves, plus I wouldn’t want that pressure.
NY is the best look.
Kidd, Marion, Bron, Dirk, uh… Haywood is the best, they will need to trade terry and caron for Bron maybe thrown in Baobouise or whatever his name is that i can’t spell it and i am too lazy to look it up.
@mclovin
i like how u added bosh to the bulls & not the clippers lineup LOL. both teams would need sigm & trades. at the end of the day, $$$ talks
That pic will be the closest thing NY will see LeBron as a New York Knick. They’d prolly boo him every time he’ll play in MSG from then on too…
Not sure why people think the clippers need to s&t for lebron, we can sign him straight up.
I like the Bulls lineup, but without a shooter, I feel they would struggle. I have never been a believer of Bosh, the dude couldn’t even make the playoffs! I think Blake will be better than Bosh in 2 yrs.
Miller,Roy,James,LA,camby
Starting line-up of the shitty team I root for (the Warriors) + Lebron
ugliest piece of shit ive ever seen! looks like a mutant gelo
