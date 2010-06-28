LeBron James Gets His First Ring!



Baldwin. Spike. The Donald. Chris Rock. Boomer. These are just some of the names that are part of the Knicks’ recruiting efforts to bring LeBron to New York. Really, all they need is Baldwin to deliver a Glengarry Glenn Ross-esque speech and LeBron would be hard-pressed to say no.

Based on more recent reports, the Bulls are the clear-cut favorites to land LeBron, and even if it’s not the Bulls, the Knicks’ chances are getting slimmer by the day. But the Knicks have not completely lost all hope , and they plan on flying to Ohio this as one of six teams that will make finals pitches to LeBron for his services.

Each team will reportedly present their plans to LeBron in attempt to convince him that they have the city, the pieces, and the best opportunity to get him his first ring. At this point, though, only the Knicks can deliver:

As the country awaits the big decision, Bazooka has created a “Ring for the King” â€“ a Knicks-inspired Ring Pop that features Knicks colors and is encrusted with Swarovski Crystals.

If LeBron doesn’t buy this, at least Knicks fans will have a more constructive way of waiting out Decision 2010 than biting their fingernails.

Where is LeBron going to sign? Better question – Will you be purchasing one of these Ring Pops?