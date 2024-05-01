LeBron James played things close to the vest in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. While questions about his future were inevitably going to pop up after the team fell in the first round of the postseason — Denver picked up a 4-1 series win — James made it a point to stress that he is in no rush to make any decisions.

“I just want to get home to the family,” James said, per The Athletic. “Honestly, one of my boys is trying to decide if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. Another kid is playing AAU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball. My wife is doing so many great things. So it’s about family right now. Then, in a couple months, I got to go to Vegas for training camp. So I need to rest my body for (USA Basketball).”

James expressed that he’ll eventually sit down with everyone and discuss what’s coming next, and in a collection of tweets on Tuesday night that come on the heels of rampant speculation about what his next move to be, the future Hall of Fame inductee reiterated that he’ll figure things out after some time to decompress.

I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then 🤫. Love 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 1, 2024

Unlike last year, when James winked and nodded at retirement after the Nuggets swept the Lakers, he’s taking a far more reserved approach this time around. He’ll have to figure out what he’s going to do with his contract, as he has a player option for next year worth $51.4 million.