lebron james
Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Stressed He Won’t Have An Update About His Future Until After He Speaks With His Family

LeBron James played things close to the vest in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. While questions about his future were inevitably going to pop up after the team fell in the first round of the postseason — Denver picked up a 4-1 series win — James made it a point to stress that he is in no rush to make any decisions.

“I just want to get home to the family,” James said, per The Athletic. “Honestly, one of my boys is trying to decide if he’s going to enter the draft or go back to school. Another kid is playing AAU ball right now. My daughter is playing volleyball. My wife is doing so many great things. So it’s about family right now. Then, in a couple months, I got to go to Vegas for training camp. So I need to rest my body for (USA Basketball).”

James expressed that he’ll eventually sit down with everyone and discuss what’s coming next, and in a collection of tweets on Tuesday night that come on the heels of rampant speculation about what his next move to be, the future Hall of Fame inductee reiterated that he’ll figure things out after some time to decompress.

Unlike last year, when James winked and nodded at retirement after the Nuggets swept the Lakers, he’s taking a far more reserved approach this time around. He’ll have to figure out what he’s going to do with his contract, as he has a player option for next year worth $51.4 million.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
×