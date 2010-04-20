LeBron serves Chicago a cold 40; People of Utah take Carmelo’s homecourt

Right before Cavs/Bulls tipped off last night, Charles Barkley said, “Unless something happens to LeBron James in the next two minutes, this game is history.” It wasn’t nearly that easy, but LeBron did dominate down the stretch as Cleveland won by 10 and took a 2-0 series lead … The first half was memorable for LeBron unleashing a dunk on James Johnson that may technically count as rookie hazing. Or as Reggie Miller put it: “Click-click, get ready for your Kodak moment!” The game was close until late in the fourth, when LeBron (40 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) started raining jumpers to stretch the lead. The dagger he hit on Kirk Hinrich — with Hinrich stuck to LBJ like Chauncey Billups sweat — was just rude … The dunk wasn’t even Reggie’s silliest call. That would have been in the second half when he screamed, “For every Superman, you need a Lex Luthor! JOAKIM NOAH! SHAQUILLE O’NEAL!” going into a commercial … Overall, the Bulls played a very good game and would have beaten a lot of playoff teams on any different night. Derrick Rose (23 pts, 8 asts), Luol Deng (20 pts) and Flip Murray (14 pts) led the charge as they attacked the basket and got much easier shots than they were getting in Game 1 while keeping Shaq and Anderson Varejao in foul trouble. Offensively, Vinny Del Negro should keep this as the blueprint to potentially win this series, but he needs to find a way to defend LeBron better … Noah made headlines for criticizing the city of Cleveland by using a “five-letter word” (s-u-c-k-s) that David Aldridge wasn’t allowed to say on TNT. Noah was of course cheered whenever he did something wrong and booed whenever he got the ball (or maybe that was Jerry West booing Noah’s jump shot form), but that didn’t stop him from being an absolute beast. Simba put up 25 points and 13 rebounds, with seven offensive boards and a handful of big plays that won’t make the stat sheet, like deflections and recovering loose balls … It’s kind of crazy seeing D-Rose shine on this postseason stage while Sebastian Telfair is below an afterthought on Cleveland’s bench. Think back to when they both first became famous: Was Rose really that much better of a player than Bassy in high school? Did Rose just get significantly better in his one year of college? Did Bassy simply peak at 18 years old, or was he overhyped the whole time? … We’ll say this much: Watching 86 commercials a day for Ice Cube‘s new sitcom won’t be as painful as watching 125 Tyler Perry ads every day … The Jazz were able to keep Carmelo somewhat in check well into the second half last night, and were in pretty good shape, up 14 on the road in the third quarter. But ‘Melo (32 pts, 9-25 FG) stayed aggressive and sparked a 14-0 run to tie it up late in the third, making it anybody’s game going into the fourth … Deron Williams (33 pts, 14 asts) dimed for Kyle Korver the go-ahead three with 1:30 remaining in the game, then Chauncey surprisingly missed the first of two free throws that could have tied it. For some inexplicable reason ‘Melo then pressured C.J. Miles full-court like he was trying to be Gary Payton, picking up his sixth foul. Either that was a really bad decision by ‘Melo, or a really bad call by Adrian Dantley. The Jazz hit their free throws after that, and Chauncey (17 pts, 11 asts) missed both chances he had at game-tying treys … Has Jerry Sloan slept at all since Game 1? He was looking pretty ragged. You can see why he’s stressed beyond your typical NBA postseason stress, though. Utah is so racked by injuries that at one point in the fourth quarter they had a lineup of Ronnie Price, Othyus Jeffers, Korver, Paul Millsap and Kosta Koufos … Real Twitter exchange between Nate Robinson and Marquis Daniels during the Cavs game: “@nate_robinson: RT @Marquis_Daniels: #random how long should you wait till you fart around ya girl? I say better out then n pause.” Meanwhile, Ray Allen was somewhere working on his game and thinking about the Miami Heat. And that’s why Ray will still be in the NBA when those two are cashing Polish League checks … We’re out like Bassy …