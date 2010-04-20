LeBron serves Chicago a cold 40; People of Utah take Carmelo’s homecourt

Right before Cavs/Bulls tipped off last night, Charles Barkley said, “Unless something happens to LeBron James in the next two minutes, this game is history.” It wasn’t nearly that easy, but LeBron did dominate down the stretch as Cleveland won by 10 and took a 2-0 series lead … The first half was memorable for LeBron unleashing a dunk on James Johnson that may technically count as rookie hazing. Or as Reggie Miller put it: “Click-click, get ready for your Kodak moment!” The game was close until late in the fourth, when LeBron (40 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts) started raining jumpers to stretch the lead. The dagger he hit on Kirk Hinrich — with Hinrich stuck to LBJ like Chauncey Billups sweat — was just rude … The dunk wasn’t even Reggie’s silliest call. That would have been in the second half when he screamed, “For every Superman, you need a Lex Luthor! JOAKIM NOAH! SHAQUILLE O’NEAL!” going into a commercial … Overall, the Bulls played a very good game and would have beaten a lot of playoff teams on any different night. Derrick Rose (23 pts, 8 asts), Luol Deng (20 pts) and Flip Murray (14 pts) led the charge as they attacked the basket and got much easier shots than they were getting in Game 1 while keeping Shaq and Anderson Varejao in foul trouble. Offensively, Vinny Del Negro should keep this as the blueprint to potentially win this series, but he needs to find a way to defend LeBron better … Noah made headlines for criticizing the city of Cleveland by using a “five-letter word” (s-u-c-k-s) that David Aldridge wasn’t allowed to say on TNT. Noah was of course cheered whenever he did something wrong and booed whenever he got the ball (or maybe that was Jerry West booing Noah’s jump shot form), but that didn’t stop him from being an absolute beast. Simba put up 25 points and 13 rebounds, with seven offensive boards and a handful of big plays that won’t make the stat sheet, like deflections and recovering loose balls … It’s kind of crazy seeing D-Rose shine on this postseason stage while Sebastian Telfair is below an afterthought on Cleveland’s bench. Think back to when they both first became famous: Was Rose really that much better of a player than Bassy in high school? Did Rose just get significantly better in his one year of college? Did Bassy simply peak at 18 years old, or was he overhyped the whole time? … We’ll say this much: Watching 86 commercials a day for Ice Cube‘s new sitcom won’t be as painful as watching 125 Tyler Perry ads every day … The Jazz were able to keep Carmelo somewhat in check well into the second half last night, and were in pretty good shape, up 14 on the road in the third quarter. But ‘Melo (32 pts, 9-25 FG) stayed aggressive and sparked a 14-0 run to tie it up late in the third, making it anybody’s game going into the fourth … Deron Williams (33 pts, 14 asts) dimed for Kyle Korver the go-ahead three with 1:30 remaining in the game, then Chauncey surprisingly missed the first of two free throws that could have tied it. For some inexplicable reason ‘Melo then pressured C.J. Miles full-court like he was trying to be Gary Payton, picking up his sixth foul. Either that was a really bad decision by ‘Melo, or a really bad call by Adrian Dantley. The Jazz hit their free throws after that, and Chauncey (17 pts, 11 asts) missed both chances he had at game-tying treys … Has Jerry Sloan slept at all since Game 1? He was looking pretty ragged. You can see why he’s stressed beyond your typical NBA postseason stress, though. Utah is so racked by injuries that at one point in the fourth quarter they had a lineup of Ronnie Price, Othyus Jeffers, Korver, Paul Millsap and Kosta Koufos … Real Twitter exchange between Nate Robinson and Marquis Daniels during the Cavs game: “@nate_robinson: RT @Marquis_Daniels: #random how long should you wait till you fart around ya girl? I say better out then n pause.” Meanwhile, Ray Allen was somewhere working on his game and thinking about the Miami Heat. And that’s why Ray will still be in the NBA when those two are cashing Polish League checks … We’re out like Bassy …
Deron Williams is a beast, I like the dude!
The basketball hype-beasts over-hyped Bassy. Just like Mr. Born Ready. You know Mr. Born Ready is not ready for the NBA!
Bassy has always been overrated.
I hate to break it to you, but Chauncey is over rated as a big time player, he chokes more often than not
nuggets fan so classy they boo milsap after he gets up after getting smacked in the head
Ya might think I’m smoking some crazy ish, but put Bassy in the position that DRose and Jennings are in aka (the team is now yours) so pass and score at will and you won’t be punished for your mistakes. D Rose is by far a better player than Telfair, minus the the passing and handles. Jennings on the other hand, can’t shoot, finishes poorly in traffic and gets a bit flashy. All traits Bassy has, expect Bassy trades off with his terrific passing and handles to BJ’s athletic abilities.
Deron!!! best of 3 series, Utah #4 vs. #5 Denver
best of 5 you mean
Rose>Jennings>95% of the League>Telfair
I’m not buying what you’re trying to sell. A 39% shooter averaging 8 points.
If Telfair really was good, he would be good.
Was about to write my obituary for the Jazz this season but the game tonight made me so giddy and decided to tame it down a bit.
Here is my 10 cents thought about Utah (Jerry Sloan in particular):
I pity Jerry Sloan. He teaches and wants his teams to play basketball the right way, old school as many would say. He constantly puts out a winning team every year, a model of consistency, and yet no Coach of the Year Award. He develops players, mostly second round draft picks to blossom and develop under his system, and yet he is still considered inferior to that Jackson guy in LA.
He would have won at least one championship if not for an infamous push and having a hall of fame power forward who chokes in crucial moments.
And it seems the cycle continues. They were on the way to at least a western conference finals appearance this season if not for the injuries. Still, he gets the most of the players he has. Just take a look at game 2 against Denver. That is why I have lots of love and respect for the guy.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers:
95: Just like Bill Simmons die hard loyalty to the Boston Celtics, I am as much the same way with the Utah Jazz.
Yes people, I am back.
For Jazz to continue giving Denver fits on defense, Deron Williams is going to have to continue playing like Jaguar Paw (from Apocalypto). Running away from all those guys with crazy tattoos and hunting them down one by one on his home turf.
“but he needs to find a way to defend LeBron better”
Oh, is that all? Should be simple enough…
Reggie Miller has the worst catch-phrase ever.
Big win for the Jazz. It’s impossible to guard Williams when he is getting touch fouls called in the first half. Not since Shaq has there been a player who takes a beating like Melo and gets no calls. And like Shaq gets called for a couple offensive fouls every game.
Not saying that’s why they lost. They lost cause they didn’t know how to play defense in the first half. But I do want to know how the Nuggets have been whistled for more fouls than the Jazz even though the Jazz play more aggressive on defense and usually lead the league or or amongst the league leaders in fouls every year?
Bassy should’ve just gone to school for at least a year. It would have helped A LOT (played some better quality competition, would’ve gotten to play in the tourney and improve his draft stock, and could’ve built up a quality fan base, making him more marketable in the league). Another over hyped NYC pg bites the dust. Smh
@#6
You’re nuts. Bassy makes idiotic decisions. Jennings has mental slips sometimes but he’s a waaaaaaaaaaaaay better decision-maker than Bassy.
I disagree with your assessment about them having similar traits but I’ll let you have that. Let’s say they have the same traits… Bassy’s decision-making is terrible. He’s a stupid ball player. Especially on the defensive end – he’s garbage. Jennings is younger and smarter.
Bassy is like everything else in NY, overhyped bullshit. It seems like you don’t have to have any substance or do any actual work to get paid in NY, doesn’t matter what ya do.
Watching Cavs/Bulls last night really proved a lot of what I was saying yesterday. Anyone catch that ONE play they ran for Andy Valgina? He posted up Deng, tried to back him up (ended up being pushed 2 steps away from the rim, wasn’t strong enough to move Deng, who was being straight beasted by James) nearly lost the ball due to poor dribbling, then did some horrible looking spin move with a half fade away hook shot that nearly broke the rim/backboard. There are people out there who know anything about basketball and will stick up for this guy’s “skills”? They speak for themselves…
Seeing Joakim get passes near the free throw line, and stand there confused and looking around…it’s just brutal to watch. I’ve never seen someone so useless outside of 10ft from the basket. If I were a coach who had impressionable kids watching this game, I would make them close their eyes whenever Noah decides to jack up one of his horrible “jump shots”. It boggles the mind to think that this guy is a professional, and yet has this horrible form to his shot.
Reggie Miller is quickly becoming one of the most annoying announcers I’ve ever heard. He’s almost as bad as Clide Frasier…
32 pts on just 9-25 FGs. 42 pts the other night. And with no AK47 in sight. Damn. Wonder how much ‘Melo will average in that series.
What’s the difference between Bassy and Jennings? Basketball IQ. Jennings has it, Bassy doesn’t.
Oh and I almost forgot to credit Adrian Dantley. He keeps one hell of a poker face for a guy with messed up pants.
Being a Nuggets fan, there were two things I noticed from last nights action:
1. The nuggets made their big run, when the offense was run through Melo not Chauncey. I think the Nuggs should do that more often.
2. I finally see that really seperates Bron & Melo…assists. LBJ has a much better sense of when to begin facilitating rather that looking for his shot. Melo still struggles with this and force probably 5 shots a game.
The more I see Derrick Rose, the more I feel that he’s gonna be the best freaking PG in the L in the next 8-10 years. Dude’s a beast. Seriously. 2nd year player, matched up against the number 1 seed, but totally FEARLESS in attacking and making plays.
Bout Bassy: I’ve always said that he become victim of his own hype. Dude was an ok player, but people want him to be the next best thing, which he isn’t, contributing to his downfall.
Thoughts throughout the Cavaliers-Bulls game…
Damn why is Deng being a scary dude out there.
He was prodding and poking but not finishing the job.
I told my cousin Starks, “He needs to attack. ASAP. Get the jitters out his system. Even if he misses, he just needs to let one off. Sort of like jumping in the pool (to get your body wet and accustomed to the coldness).”
So he misses of course and I say, “But he’s feeling it now. He’s in the game. Watch him. He’s gonna make his 2nd joint, betcha.”
And VoiLA! Found his mojo.
The Cavaliers were shooting the 3ball MAGNIFICENTLY.
Moon and AP got bizzy. Props to them.
Who said Euroleaguers and Harlem Globetrotters can’t ball???
I’m not sure I’ve ever heard the Q actually “boo” someone a whole game.Nice!
I bang with Jo for the simple fact he had a chance to clarify his statements about Cleveland and basically said, “Yeah. It’s azz. I said it. Who the f*** would go to Cleveland for vacay? I wouldn’t even go there for a rest stop on a road trip.” I like brutal honesty.
But eh why the hell was he shooting jumpers???
Stop that dumb s*** homie. For real, I like your energy and your hustle. But stop doing that nut azz s***. You can’t hit that like a woman who’s out of your league.
Derrick be stickin’ JUMPERS all day.
Ummmm Lebron straight MUFFED on James Johnson.
S*** wasn’t even funny. When you see this s*** unfold in real time on live tv, it’s nothing like it. Yo, it’s no way I saw that bang-out coming.
At halftime, Barkley says, “It really piss’d me off when someone tried to guard me.”
That dunk verbalized everything Barkley said.
FastForward : Crunchtime. LBJ finds Varejeo.
Andy shoots a long mid range jumper nothing but net.
Totally unexpected occurrence.
And he drilled it! Ill. Take that, Control.
LBJ sees Noah step out on him. Mission :: Fail.
Lunchmeat.
Ask Jo if Bron gotta broke azz jumper.
Then OMG – Lebron makes a driving off balance lay-up.
And makes this face like he can’t believe he just did it.
Which me and my cousin start laughing ’cause we thinking, “Who does this bol think he is?” Is he amazed at himself for doing stuff like that or is he amazed at that lay-up went in or is amazed at the futile efforts of the Bullz tryna stop him or…”
We just don’t know. Why did he have the “OH WOW, DID I JUST DO THAT?” face after that lay-up??
Then after that, he just fed Kirk cups o’ bucket soup.
The mid-range-quasi-impossible-casual-effortless variety.
And yeah, saw the Cavs game. Varejao really run the floor well, paving the way for alot of options in the Cleveland fastbreak. Again, I see nice spacing from the dude, and lots of timely picks, enabling Bron and the guards to attack the rim.
Of course, there’s people out there who watch the one play (which is probably a fluke) where V messed up, and completely fucking ignore what he does best: give his team possessions. That guy probably screamed out of excitement when he saw Shaq post up successfully, and didn’t noticed that the Big Shithead contributed almost nothing to the team game by not returning back to defense and was always lazy in his pick and roll defense.
Damn, this same guy is probably the same type who would say that Kevinb Johnson is better than Stockton because KJ ‘DUNKED ON THE DREAM!!!’ while Stock only makes ‘totally boring layups’.
Is it just me, or does it seem like Carmelo still doesn’t get superstar treatment from the officials? I know he took 15 free throws last night, but for people who watched the game, the case can be made that he shoulda shot more.
There were at least two offensive fouls called on him that blew my mind. We all know he’s a physical player in the post, and CJ *bleeping* Miles kept getting the benefit of the doubt from the officials. Once again, I know they were fouls, but superstars are known to get preferential treatment from the refs. Plus, I know the sixth foul was stupid, but do you call that foul at the end of a game on a superstar? I don’t think they call that foul on The King, Wade, or Kobe. Maybe I’m trippin’, so y’all tell me.
15 fucking free throws IS superstar treatment.
I gained alot of respect for Noah after this game.Most players in that situation would have crumbled, but he stepped his game up in a big way. Him ,Rose and( insert another scorer) are gonna reke havoc on the NBA
@ QQ – I feel you on that, man. Trust. What I’m asking is do those same calls get made on Wade, Kobe, and LeBron?
You mean like the superstar treatment Deron Williams was getting in the first half?
Thats all you guys can complain about NuggetsFans???
FT’s??
Both teams shot just as many and there was a stetch where Denver STAYED in the game SOLELY on FT’s.. So wack, so wack..
LMAO and no that wasnt a bad call, Melo was STUPID to get reach across a players body while running parallel with him.. thats what you call REACHING IN Mr. Anthony..
The Nuggetz dont have the mental fortitude to make it all the way.. When they play a team who can muscle with them they ALL get butthurt and start doing goofy shit..
Unless Melo comes out and drops 40..
2nd seed LOSING at home in the 2nd game is much bigger news than the 1 seed stomping the 8 seed.. gotta luv the media..
@ Soulonice Totally agree with the Melo gets no superstar treatment. Believe me if Kobe is getting 2 hands in his back when he is trying to post he is fouling out whoever is guarding him. Example Affalo was putting the clamps on Bryant in LA playing great position defense even blocked him a few times but he was sitting on the bench early in the 3rd with fouls.
Lakeshow84 Your just hoping the Jazz knock off Denver and I don’t even need to say why. You know and so does your team.
If Rose ever develops a 3 pt. shot…he’ll be something special. He just needs to develop it before he loses that quick first step and explosive speed (See Kidd, Jason).
Oh…and props to the refs for finally calling offensive foul on Melo’s spin post move in which he’ll practically knocks over the defender.
@35 all of us Laker fans are hoping the nuggets fuck up and lose to the Jazz ,but were not scared of the nuggets we just know we match up MUCH better with the jazz ain’t nothing wrong with that.
@28..I thought I was the only one. 3 of Melo’s offensive fouls were clearly flops. Especially the last one where he fell the opposite way of the contact. The game plan was when Melo drives fall. The refs fell for it or knew what they were doing. The reach in foul called on Martin also on the 4th was bogus. The last 3 calls on Denver sealed the game.
1st Melo’s offensive foul(FLOP). Then came Chauncey’s charge when Korver obviously slid in late(Blocking Foul).
Then when CJ Miles did everything except dribble the ball. He was fending off illegally with the off hand,carried & probably had the 8 second call. Melo reached but hardly caught anything aside from the ball. Whistle. Ball game people. I thought the refs were horrible from the outset. Melo was playing not to draw fouls. The refs also know if you get Denver upset they begin to pout.
A flop is when the defender looks like he was assasinated
Refs should be fined for calling that. It’s not defense. There are times when you can use it to your advantage. If Melo flopped on CJ Miles baseline when he fouled out. The way the game was officiated he should have got that call.
Also the biggest problem the Nuggets have. Is Melo & JR Smith don’t know how to play off one an another. They both look to score at all costs. Smith is Patience & Melo is so good. He just puts his head down and barrels to the rim on 3 or more people. If he passed more he’d be even more of a threat.
Charles Barkley makes a lot of sense. In saying Denver needs to utilize Nene & Kenyon a little more. It can’t be all Melo. Same with the Cavailers series. You won by 10 to the terrible Bulls. With Lebron hitting shot after shot. I love Joakim Noah. He wanted to say pleas remove Lebron’s socks from all areas pleasssssse. Further in the playoffs when those shots aren’t falling. Then what. That is the question. He’s supposed to sweep the Bulls. Therefore there playoffs haven’t really started yet. Matchups which very few can do with Lebron. Favor him in most matchups.
Kirk Hinrich is almost as useless as Jordan Farmar. Luol Deng is overpaid. Lebron’s dunk looked worse than it actually was. Do that to Dwight Howard or Tyrus Thomas or Josh Smith. Then I’ll koo koo. Is it thus far the best dunk of the playoffs.
Won’t matter, ‘chad. Lakers are wiping the floor with either team, and I’m not a Lakers’ fan. You think the Nuggs can beat LA?! Lay off the acid, my friend.
@ bigdoggchad
And whats wrong with that?? Just want a easier path than OKC, DEN, DAL/SA.. OKC, UT, DAL/SA looks much better to me..
But dont get it twisted.. Aint no one scared.. its the Nuggz getting themselves psyched to THINK they can beat us.. people act like we should be scared and we the defendin champs.. Alrighty then!
DONT forget whose bounced who the past 2-3 years and whose got the hardware to show for it..
All im saying is the refs were the last reason the Nuggz lost that game.. Both teams shot over 40 FT’s.. Denver even made 1 extra.. be real.. Affalo even had a period in the 3rd where he threw himself around and drew some weak fouls..
Blame?? here ya go!
Blame Melo for not being patient and letting the game come to him.. Blame the all too TALK frontcourt for no FEASTING on the Dleaguers who made their appearances.. Blame the DEFENSE for not getting any stops in the final minutes.. SEE DEFENSE for not getting a body on a sharp shooter like Korver and letting him do his thing.. Blame yourselves going 4-18 from deep AT HOME..
And i could name some more.. Lightning off the bench in JR Smith?? 3-10.. that wont get it done..
So FT’s were the last bit of the problem peeps.. just suck it up lol
Any questions you could have on why Sebastian Telfair hasn’t panned out. Was he HONESTLY given a chance to succeed. Should be answered below. One of the best articles on why the N.B.A. is in it’s current state.
I agree the hype killed Bassy & still don’t know how Lebron has been able to live up to it. While putting a little icing on it as well. He could have easily flamed out like all the other supposed greats. He was everything they said & more. To that I think he’s the King. Mind you I’m not that huge a fan just yet. Love the man for him. Hate him because the League has become all about him. Which truly can’t be good for the whole game & its players. I think that’s what Joakim Noah hates the most. He’s also one of the very few that actually only cares about winning. Very RARE.
If the N.B.A. wanted NYC players to succeed like their overseas counterparts. Believe me Lance Stephenson & Bassy would be household names. If Jose Calderon can start for 2 years. If Ricky Rubio is better than Sebastian Telfair now. I will never type on dime again. If Gallinari ever makes an All Star game based on skill. I’ll become a Knick Fan. If the Knicks somehow don’t mess this offseason up. I will learn 3 different languages.
@Lakeshow84
I’m not a Nuggets fan. I know you’ve been posting enough around here to know you know your basketball as well. All I’m asking is it legitimate to say Carmelo doesn’t get superstar treatment from the officials? Yes, I know his sixth foul was a stupid foul, but at the end of the game, we know that same foul isn’t called on The King, Wade, or Kobe. Hell, it may not even be called on Durant.
@ Lakeshow84
I do agree with you about Denver’s frame of mind. They’re dumber than a jar of applesauce. As much as I wanna think they could beat LA, they’re not mentally tough enough to do it, if it comes down to close ball games. They’d have to blow LA out in at least 2-3 games, and I don’t see that happening.
By the way, Melo was a fool for hounding dude all the way with 5 PERSONAL FOULS. No way any of you should give the Refs that much credit. Plus where’s the Frontline at?? C’mon, AK and Okur is out, they got 2 big no-names holding it down?? And yeah, EARL only going 3 for 10 is not going to do it. Neither is inexplicable shot-taking…here’s looking at you Mr. Big Shot.
Isn’t it crazy how a couple of years ago all we talked about was how the Cavaliers needed 3-point shooters around LeBron and then they’d be in the discussion as potential champs every season? Danny Ferry went out and got them with Moon, Parker, Mo Williams, Antawn, etc. Big props to him…
Why y’all crying about Melo not getting “superstar treatment”? Isn’t that what true basketball fans hate? Certain players being treated differently by the refs? Get over it!
Start crying about Melo’s missed shots or inability to take it to the hole against a clearly inferior team.
Denver has more talent than Utah, but Utah player put it all out there and play as a team. Until I saw last nights game I thought Utah would be swept after loosing Okur, but now I think Utah has a chance to push this if D-Will stay’s dominant.
bigdogchadd did you even watch game 1?
some of the stupidest fuckin foul calls ive ever seen in a game.
@ Soulonice
In that situation i DONT think Lebron or Wade wouldve gotten that call but then again i dont think they wouldve reached like that.. You could tell Melo was loosin his cool..
But you have to keep in mind 5 more FT’s and that wouldve been ridiculous territory for FT shootin.. if you say he shoulve shot more your saying dude shouldve shot TWENTY FT’s..
Thats nuts.. Melo knows how to play he has a good basketball IQ so he knows he strong enough to draw contact and still finish.. thats why he BULLIES you down low.. he’ll get down there and INITIATE contact and still score..
I think the refs are concious of that and sometimes they let the contact slide.. sometimes they give him calls
Of his offensive fouls the last one was dead on.. he lowered his shoulder AND lead with his right elbow..
The chain to me;
Lebron gets calls like no other.. refs bend the rules for dude.. we talking RULES..
Dwade won a FINAL game on some BS and still gets SOME touch fouls so ill give him the 2nd spot..
Melo shoots over 10 a game and dude is top 3 for the past 2-3 years in FT’s..
Kobe is a veteran who knows how to get calls.. of the 3 above he has NO physical advantages (Melo, Bron) no more real speed (Dwade) and is damn near the smallest considering POUNDS (Wade listed 220, Kobes 205-210)..
Durant on his way..