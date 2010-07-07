LeBron sets a date; Who’s the lucky franchise?

What constitutes “news” these days? It was already getting hard to tell after the past week of one million made-up rumors and random speculation, but then this LeBron-on-Twitter thing hit yesterday and further confused the situation. If you haven’t heard, LeBron officially signed onto everybody’s favorite social media toy, and that development was actually reported by the Associated Press and other major outlets like a real-life “news” story. (Not that we’re claiming superiority; we’re all following @KingJames too.) At last count LBJ was up to 202,000-plus followers, and he’s only posted one tweet … This brings up a question one of our guys asked months ago: If Barack Obama (or any leader of a major country) had a Twitter feed that they legitimately updated with real info and insights, how many followers would they have? Obama would crack eight figures easy … Tuesday’s big free agent move was Chris Duhon agreeing to a four-year, $15 million deal with Orlando. So yeah, it was a slow day. Duhon could be a solid backup for Jameer Nelson. He’s not terrible, he just wasn’t cut out to be starter in a high-pressure situation like New York when his coach needed the next Steve Nash … Before LeBron is expected to announce his decision Thursday night (during a one-hour special ESPN program), we hear ‘Bron, D-Wade and Bosh will talk to each other today to see where they’re at. People are already bashing LeBron for the TV gimmick, but is that any worse than high school players announcing their college choices on TV? … And you know what the dumbest part of this whole thing has been? People complaining about how long LeBron is taking to make up his mind. Think about it: This is a major life decision with potentially billion-dollar implications. This is where LeBron and his girl and his two young sons are going to live and work and go to school for the next 3-6 years. This is the next phase of his life. So why again is he supposed to rush his decision? Instead of “making us wait,” maybe he’s really trying to make the right decision for himself and his family. And remember, he’s only 25 years old taking a huge step … Day 2 of the Orlando summer league saw the home team lose again, and the running story is becoming how much Daniel Orton is struggling. Against the Jazz yesterday, Orton went 0-for-6 from the field, finishing with 2 points and 2 rebounds in 17 minutes while his counterpart, Kosta Koufos, went for 13 points, 11 boards and 4 blocks in 20 minutes … Two games in, and we’re already liking Pacers’ rook Paul George for the dunk contest at All-Star Weekend. If Indiana is running he’s going to get a lot of breakaways, and George is the type whose instinct is to please the crowd with something beyond a basic dunk. Plus he can take a hit and finish and-ones. Even if he’s not in the contest, George is gonna destroy somebody in the Rookie/Sophomore game … George had 10 points, 8 boards and 7 steals, but missed all seven of his three-point tries in Indiana’s loss to New Jersey. Lance Stephenson had 15 points and 3 assists for the losers, while Damion James led the Nets with 21 points and 11 boards, and Terrence Williams posted 24-7-7 with nine turnovers … Bobcats/Thunder came down to the last play. Charlotte was down one with about five seconds left, and — in case you forgot this was summer league — called Jeremy Pargo‘s number. Jannero‘s little bro got into the lane very Derrick Rose-like, spun and put up a floater that dropped at the buzzer to win it … Gerald Henderson put up 21 points and 8 boards for the ‘Cats, while James Harden scored 19 points (10-10 FT) for OKC … Don’t look now, but the Sixers have a good young core that could be a problem in a few years. Jrue Holiday (10 pts, 5 asts), Evan Turner (13 pts) and Marreese Speights (12 pts, 11 rebs) all looked good in Philly’s win over the Celtics, and even Jodie Meeks (18 pts) got buckets … Speaking of JV teams, the Clippers have reportedly decided on Vinny Del Negro as their next head coach. That’s not a bad move. Del Negro took a young, talented Chicago team to two postseasons in two years, and the Clips have a lot of young talent. If management gives him some leeway, Vinny could do alright in L.A. … We’re out like Friendster …
lbj to the knicks. and im not even a knick or lebrick fan. first?
Or Knicks or Cavs. But I think that if he decides to stay in Cleveland, he will sign a 2-year deal, so he can go to the Nets when the new Arena its ready.
I would love as most Bulls fans for Lebron to come to Chicago, but having his decision via an ESPN special is a douche move. The difference between what Lebron is doing and what High School kids do is that they’re in cot damn High School. You’re a pro not to mention the face of the league just make a decision and keep it moving the world doesn’t revolve around you.
i hate twitter, so i guess you should change text to almost everybody’s favorite social media toy…
as for lbj and espn special… its a joke. but give crowd what crowd wants i guess. after all, we have billions of awful reality tv shows
lakers all the way
I wonder how this whole announcement thing will work. He’s probably already done all the negotiating he needs to with his teamof choice. Otherwise, why hurt the leverage you have by verbally comitting to a team before working out the specifics of the deal?
LBJ = the most spoiled athlete EVER! He’s milking the sh!t out of this like the spoiled person is. Can’t really blame him thought. It’s the media that created him, right?. Making him this attention craved child from day one. Sorry Dime. You saying that it’s ok to have this one hour espn show to announce his signing is justified just encourages him to be this spoiled baby everyone created.
Bottom line, I miss the days when guys knew it was a privilege to play anywhere in the league.
# RICK773
Why are you so eager for LBJ to make a decision this early? He has the right to think a million times before deciding since his future relies on what his decision will be as to which team should he go. If the world doesn’t revolve around him, then why can’t you just sit your ass right there and wait. I understand his motions and I’m not even as big a fan of him.
“If Barack Obama (or any leader of a major country) had a Twitter feed that they legitimately updated with real info and insights, how many followers would they have?”
The Prime Minister of Australia regularly updates his twitter: [twitter.com]
@rapTOr…well i also think that the contract details were already negotiated. i’m not sure what is he going to discuss for 1 hour. i mean normally he should say ” I choose team XY because…” no way you need 60 minutes to do that. but maybe he will first anounce the teams he didn’t choose one by one and explain why. i’m now really really convinced that he will sign with CLE for 3 years. i would be shocked if it was otherwise.
the now ex prime minister
It’s not a complete douche move by lebron. I read the proceeds of the telecast are all going to the boys and girls club…but it’s still a little douchey lol
Dwayne wade and bosh have officially agreed to sign with the Heat… damn hope chicago get sumthin
Yeah… ex-PM, oops.
@ Arisloco.
I never said anything about how long it took to make his decision. I just said once you made the decision just say where you’re going have your press conference and keep it moving like every other big time free agent in the history of the nba has done. It’s one thing to take your time to mull your options it’s another to make a bigger spectacle of yourself by calling espn and having them do a special on you and your decision.
niccas is lame… It is HIS life decision people… not yours… I still have to do what I have to do regardless of where Lebron chooses to play. I just want to be entertain… Amare, Lebron, Gallo, Ray Allen, Douglas… Lest get it KNICKS!!!
@ever – exactly, but still, this whole thing just screams, “Hey everyone, don’t forget, this is still ALL ABOUT ME!” It’s slightly more acceptable since $$$ is going to charity, but it’s still narcicistic as hell. What, are we gonna watch you toss chalk in the air and see your career highlights for 59 minutes before you just say, “Ya, I’m going to ___.” Please God I wanna see him pull a Kevin Jones (old RB from Va. Tech and the Lions, think he was on the Bears’ IR all of last year) who put on a Penn State hat at his presser then tossed it off to reveal a VTech jersey under his jacket. If LeBron did that to the Knicks, I would laugh my @$$ off. LeBron 2010 – Anywhere but NY.
It’s being reported that both Wade and Bosh have agreed to sign w/ Miami. GREAT get by them. The roster’s pretty much gutted, but convincing vets and contributors to go to South Beach, with those 2, in a state w/ no income tax will be no sweat.
oh, and the poor Bulls may be the ones without a chair here. They jettisoned Heinrich and the 17th pick and, barring LBJ coming to town tomorrow night (still don’t rule it out, I’d go there if I was him, it’s still a GREAT situation) it looks like they’re gonna have one of those 2 max deals just lingering and have to go after Carlos Boozer (not a terrible fallback) or David Lee (OVER-RATED, will look like a joke contract in 3 years, guaranteed) with the other one. and they ahve the pieces to form a dynasty with the right guy! Rose is legit, Noah’s a hell of a defender, and they have a solid bench and room for 2 max deals (plus Luol Deng if anyone wants him or add him into that team, either way it’s a nice piece.) Pick up a post guy and a #1 scorer and that’s a potential dynasty since the guys they’re targeting/already have are no older than 27.
“LBJ = the most spoiled athlete EVER! He’s milking the sh!t out of this like the spoiled person is. Can’t really blame him thought. It’s the media that created him, right?. Making him this attention craved child from day one. ”
what a ridiculous statement. did the media instill his skill level in him? did the media give him the talent? he’s gotten to where he is cos he’s been blessed with an amazing gift and works his ass off.
sit down KL.
LBJ to the Nets. Bosh will either join him in NJ or join Wade in Miami. Chicago will have to settle for Boozer and RJ.
It’s nice that LBJ is donating proceeds to Boys & Girls Club of America. Kind of smells of guilt for leaving Clevelandtown. Nets have the $ to build a championship contender, but I still think LBJ’s best chance of a chip is with Wade and Bosh in Miami. Great city (if you can deal with the shitty drivers). Odds are way bad that’ll happen, but it’d be god damn epic.
Dime, the fact that this is a potentially billion-dollar decision and he has a family, is more reason to believe he already made his decision a long time ago, and is now making us wait to hear what it is. Do you think he’s really still not sure what he’s going to do? With all that’s at stake? That’s like knowing a year in advance that you’re going to be on a gameshow competing for tons of money, but not studying or doing any research until the week before. He’s known what he’s going to do for a long time now; he’s just smart to keep the hype machine turning for as long as he possibly can. But c’mon, you know this already.
do the Bulls have a 2-guard?
if they dont get wade or lebron or bosh, who do they go after at the 2-guard spot? they traded away both salmons and hinrinch.
are they gonna end up throwing $14mil a year at ray allen?
this triangle offense (bosh, james, wade) on free agency is funny as hell. all 3 of them need each other to make their decisions.
BOSH: he wants the most. first off, he wants 6yr $130mil contract. can only be done via sign n trade. but he dont wanna go to cleveland. he wants miami. but toronto dont want the pieces miami is offering. so bosh is fucked on getting the contract he wants. as a FA signee, he only wants to go to a team that has a center in place so he can play pf. chicago would be good, but they dont wanna trade their pieces to toronto. and Bosh dont wanna go to chicago if he cant get $130million
WADE: wants to stay in miami, but his kids are in chicago. his hometown is chicago. and the bulls need him more than they need lebron. they have no shooting guard. the heat only have 4 players under contract for next year. and wade dont wanna re-sign if alls they get is boozer. he wants bosh to sign with miami first. but wade gonna have to keep waiting cuz bosh dont wanna sign if he cant get the max. but then wade is gonna be the star of the team making less money than bosh
JAMES: he is in the worst position. he cant recruit anyone to cleveland. no one wants to play there and the team has no money anyway. he aint going to miami or the clips. that leaves jersey, new york, chicago and cleveland. he dont wanna sign with miami if wade might not be there. he dont wanna sign with ny since they have no roster. might be chicago, but he dont wanna go there alone.
….alas, he will announce he’s going to sign a 3yr extension with cleveland for about $70mil
…and in 3yrs, when james is like 28yrs old, yall get to go thru all this again. except, the process will be much faster as his choices then will be ny knicks or brooklyn nets
@Kermit, I’m sure he had his faves for the last year, which likely included Cleveland at the top since he was still hoping on a Finals run this past season. Since that fell flat, he’s probably been seriously thinking about other teams/cities since he went fishing. As you should know, he was not allowed to meet with any teams to hear their proposals until last week, so there is ALWAYS a chance to be swayed by what these owners (who have most certainly been preparing more than a year) have to say. So, I doubt he had made up his mind a year ago on where he was going (or staying).
Coming tonight, the first of the 4 part mini series: “Lebron James chews his fingernails” on ESPN. Can’t wait!
Lebron James is a modern day superstar!
Thursday night LeBron James will announce his decision on where he will be playing basketball next season. I think the idea of announcing his decision in prime time on ESPN is a brilliant idea. The entire world will be watching people who are die hard fans of course will watching the telecast your average fans will be watching. I’m a Cleveland Cavaliers fan and hope his decision is to stay in Cleveland regardless of the decision. I’ll be watching it will be a major basketball event.
Lebron knows where he is going and like someone said he doing the thing for the boys and girls club either to be genuinely a good guy or to cover up for the stupidity he taking everyone thru. Wade and Bosh already agreed to play together in Miami so he might as well sign with either miami or go back to cleveland so he doesn t seem like a super asshole by running
Lebron to the Flint Tropics would be the only thing that surprised me.
He should go to the Clippers just to steal Kobe’s LA thunder – that would at least be fun.
It’s New York or Chicago. I think he fully realized yesterday that NO ONE wants to come to Cleveland. If Bosh said NO to a sign and trade that would have given him max money then that means Bosh really cant stand Cleveand. This probably tripped LeBron out and now he can go to NY with Amare or Chicago with Rose and Noah. Personally I think NY is the smarter move because more free agents would like to go there and they have money for the future.
i drove by cleveland his 4th of july weekend, and it has alot to offer, i can picture lebron staying here…
syke!!!!!
hopefully bron will make the call for ny before i drive back…
What stupidity has Lebron put teams through, he hasn’t gone outside his hometown to do any tours like Bosh and Wade and twitter themselves silly every day about what they are going to do and ask for feeback of where they should go.
Teams had to go to him so there wasn’t the dinners and clubs like the other plays he’s kept it on the DL.
Now people are complaining about him doing his decision on TV when all the proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Club are idiots who can’t see the big picture. He will raise probably a million bucks for the charity. Dumbasses.
Laker fans have to be pissed, there has been more talk since the end of the NBA Championship about Lebron than the Lakers.
Are you people seriously going to hate on LBJ’s decision to announce where he’s going on ESPN? Wow! Is it not enough that he will donate the funds earned from selling ad space during the hour long program to the Boys & Girls Club? I’m a die hard Laker & Kobe fan for the record, so I’m used to seeing my squad & Kobe getting crazy hate, but the hate LBJ is recieving is just dumb! What’s wrong with making money for kids? What’s wrong with coming up with a brilliant idea & capitalizing from it in order to promote the LBJ brand even further? What’s wrong with taking your & being analytical? Instead the haters are saying the NBA & teams hostage. Really? Ask yourself, who is the one that has willingly given up their leverage? Back to the ESPN thing, LBJ has already said it before, he is going to use basketball & perpetuate himself, rather than let the game us him. Duh!!!The guy is just a genius. He’s gonna announce that he’s going to the Knicks or Nets, & will answer all the questions so it will be over & done with July 8th. So when he reports to camp, it gonna be all about basketball. LBJ your a business genius! Also, what’s up with all the anonymous hateful comments from gms & agents? They have been calling him an egomaniac. Really? They are just jealous that they won’t get him & that they don’t represent him. I sense some racial hatred, but that’s for another day.
@ Claw
Still clueless bruh..
We gives a f#$k about where Lebron goes.. we locked in to win it next year.. you think we care about Lebron goes when we worried about a THIRD, 3rd, count 3 RINGS IN A ROW??
Lol you guys worry about where Lebron goes.. We’re all kosher over here baby hahahahaha we just took our 2nd ina row from our arch rivals in a 7 game series..
And for the record if you believe his press conference is about charity then your definetely a tool..
If Lebron goes to ANY other team but the Cavs he aint competing for SHIT.. The biggest FA signing in history and we aint even talkin trophy come June??
Still dont understand its about winning eh?? Must be nice to hang out in the middle of the food chain..
Either way its going to funny.. Like CeltsFan said is it really going to 59 minutes of highlights followed with a “im going ____”?? or is he making this such a big deal because hes hopping teams?? personally i hope he hops because if hes done ALL THIS just to announce hes resigning ima have a giggle fit lmao..
Your guys’s monster so you deal with him lol im more intersted in who signs in MIA with Wade and Bosh.. because THAT worries me..
Jeremy pargo! Go GONZAGA … G.O.N.Z.A.G.A.!!!!!