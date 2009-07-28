As the world’s top 18-and-under players congregate in Dallas, Texas next week for the 3rd Annual adidas Nations basketball camp, all the players that grace the court will be wearing the limited edition adidas Nations TS Commander LT.

The Nations TS Commander LT silhouette is an exclusive colorway designed to celebrate the collective talents of international players attending the premier basketball camp. Superior cushioning, perforated ventilation throughout the upper and a new “fat stripes” design concept, which provides enhanced mid-foot support and stability, are key call-out features.

This is also the first time an exclusive shoe has been designed for adidas Nations, which launched in 2007. Eastbay will drop 200 limited pairs for $125 starting today at www.eastbay.com/adidasnations.

Eastbay will also be the online destination for coverage from adidas Nations. You can learn about the players and watch the highly anticipated Championship series on Saturday, August 8th at 4:45pm EST.