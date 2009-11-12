Live From Heat/Cavs Tonight

11.12.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

Part of the festivities surrounding the launch of the Air Jordan 2010 down here in Miami, involve going to the Heat/Cavs game tonight. And from what I hear, we won’t just be watching the game, but will be balling out in one of the executive suites.

But for those of you not down here in Miami with me, or watching the game back home on TNT, you can follow all the action on my Twitter feed: @the_real_aron. I’ll be tweeting about everything and everything concerning the game, so hit me up if you have questions and/or observations.

Couple early thoughts:

1. Wade and LeBron could both end with 40. (Wade scored 41 on Tuesday for the second time in three games)
2. Shaq’s reunion tour took him to Orlando last night. Wonder what will happen tonight when he comes back to Miami and it’s the battle of the O’Neals.
3. The only team playing tonight (in both games) with more than one loss is Cleveland. They’re definitely not looking to get to No. 4.
4. If the Heat win, they’ll open the season 7-1 for the first time in franchise history.
5. I wonder what they’ll be serving for dinner…

