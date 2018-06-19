Getty Image

It’s official: Luka Doncic will be in attendance for the 2018 NBA Draft. The Real Madrid wunderkind’s status for Thursday night’s festivities were a bit up in the air, as his squad was in the midst of the finals of the 2018 ACB Playoffs. Real Madrid squared off against Kirolbet Baskonia and took a 2-1 series lead into Tuesday night’s Game 4. The series was best of five, so if Madrid won, it would have freed Doncic up to make it to New York on Thursday night. If they lost, though, Doncic would have to play in a deciding Game 5 on Friday.

But in a piece of good news for people who want to see what it’ll look like when Doncic stands next to Adam Silver, Madrid came out on top in Game 4, 96-85, to clinch a championship. As Jonathan Givony of ESPN remarked, it meant that Doncic’s schedule for the end of this week is now free.

Luka Doncic completes a dream season with an ACB championship, as Real Madrid wins game 4. Didn't have his best game, but was money down the stretch, including making a ridiculous one legged 3 with the shot clock running down. He'll be in the Green Room at the NBA Draft Thursday — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 19, 2018

The shot in question that Givony alluded to is insane, as Doncic threw up a deep prayer that the basketball gods answered, possibly because they want to see him at the Draft. Or there are no basketball gods and he just hit a crazy shot that toed the line between luck and skill. One of those two scenarios happened.