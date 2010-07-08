M-I-Yayo: Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh out to build an empire

Only one thing was going to overshadow the eve of LeBron‘s big free-agency announcement: The No. 2 and No. 3 most coveted free agents in the 2010 class deciding to team up and take a crack at becoming the new Drexler and Hakeem. In case you missed it, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are committed to the Miami Heat — Wade presumably accepting a reported six-year, $125 million offer, while Bosh will either sign a deal outright or be part of a sign-and-trade with the Raptors … Let’s say the LeBron thing doesn’t happen for them, and Miami ends up keeping Mike Beasley and Mario Chalmers. They still only have four players, and last time we checked you can’t win a championship without at least five and a decent bench. Is Chalmers good enough to be another Rajon Rondo circa ’08, or do they go after a starting-caliber PG like Ray Felton or Derek Fisher? They’ll also need a shooter somewhere, a lock-down defender on the wing, and a true center, since Bosh made it clear he’s staying at the four. Anybody else foresee Shaq trying to get on the Miami bandwagon? … The Bulls beefed up their front line by reaching an agreement with Carlos Boozer on a five-year, $80 million deal. Smart move for Boozer, who aligns himself with another young stud point guard (Derrick Rose) and stays in the playoff mix, while giving Chicago something they haven’t had since Elton Brand. The Dime office was split: About half of us think this means Chicago knows they’re out of the LeBron race, while the other half thinks Chicago must know they’re still in it and left enough room under the cap to ink King James. Boozer has said he and LeBron are cool and there’s no hard feelings from Booz’s free-agency incident with Cleveland in ’04, but you never know … Ray Allen is going back to Boston. Two years for $20 million seems like a lot for a 35-year-old who has been wildly inconsistent and appeared to run out of gas during Boston’s last two playoff runs, but he’s an important part of their plan, and the C’s believe they have enough for another championship run or two … The closer we get to LeBron’s nationally-televised event, the more ridiculous rumors we’re hearing. People are reading something into everything about it, too. The location is being analyzed, folks are doing numerology on the announcement date and time — it’s crazy. Then you have self-promoting geniuses like Chad Ochocinco and Jared Dudley using the LeBron frenzy just to increase their Twitter fan base by claiming they know where LBJ is headed … One guy who probably does know and who has never shied away from a camera is LeBron’s buddy Damon Jones. He’s probably never had more interview requests in his life than he’s had over the last two days. Every reporter who lost Damon’s number when he stopped being relevant has dropped him a text like, “Hey pal, how’s it going? Let’s catch up!” … Meanwhile, quietly, Kevin Durant decided to re-up with the Thunder for five years, $86 million. Reportedly there’s no opt-out clause, although there is a stipulation that Oklahoma City must change its uniforms before 2012 … Summer league stat lines: Damion James dropped 30 points in New Jersey’s win over Orlando, while Joe Crawford (once considered the prize of a Kentucky recruiting class that included Rondo) scored 29 in the loss; James Harden scored 21 points (15-18 FT) in OKC’s win over Philly, while Jrue Holiday put up 25 points and 3 steals; Josh McRoberts scored 21 and Lance Stephenson added 19 in the Pacers’ win over Utah; and some dude named Matt Janning dropped 20 points in Boston’s win over Charlotte … Luke Harangody had 12 points in the first half for the C’s before taking an elbow to the cheek that kept him on the bench most of the rest of the game. Harangody just looks right with his face busted and bandaged up. Is it just us or should he focus more on being one of those Big Baby/Leon Powe inside energy types instead of jacking threes? The Celtics might need another Brian Scalabrine on the bench, but it doesn’t mean they want the next Veal to play like the original … We’re out like the Raptors …