M-I-Yayo: Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh out to build an empire

Only one thing was going to overshadow the eve of LeBron‘s big free-agency announcement: The No. 2 and No. 3 most coveted free agents in the 2010 class deciding to team up and take a crack at becoming the new Drexler and Hakeem. In case you missed it, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are committed to the Miami Heat — Wade presumably accepting a reported six-year, $125 million offer, while Bosh will either sign a deal outright or be part of a sign-and-trade with the Raptors … Let’s say the LeBron thing doesn’t happen for them, and Miami ends up keeping Mike Beasley and Mario Chalmers. They still only have four players, and last time we checked you can’t win a championship without at least five and a decent bench. Is Chalmers good enough to be another Rajon Rondo circa ’08, or do they go after a starting-caliber PG like Ray Felton or Derek Fisher? They’ll also need a shooter somewhere, a lock-down defender on the wing, and a true center, since Bosh made it clear he’s staying at the four. Anybody else foresee Shaq trying to get on the Miami bandwagon? … The Bulls beefed up their front line by reaching an agreement with Carlos Boozer on a five-year, $80 million deal. Smart move for Boozer, who aligns himself with another young stud point guard (Derrick Rose) and stays in the playoff mix, while giving Chicago something they haven’t had since Elton Brand. The Dime office was split: About half of us think this means Chicago knows they’re out of the LeBron race, while the other half thinks Chicago must know they’re still in it and left enough room under the cap to ink King James. Boozer has said he and LeBron are cool and there’s no hard feelings from Booz’s free-agency incident with Cleveland in ’04, but you never know … Ray Allen is going back to Boston. Two years for $20 million seems like a lot for a 35-year-old who has been wildly inconsistent and appeared to run out of gas during Boston’s last two playoff runs, but he’s an important part of their plan, and the C’s believe they have enough for another championship run or two … The closer we get to LeBron’s nationally-televised event, the more ridiculous rumors we’re hearing. People are reading something into everything about it, too. The location is being analyzed, folks are doing numerology on the announcement date and time — it’s crazy. Then you have self-promoting geniuses like Chad Ochocinco and Jared Dudley using the LeBron frenzy just to increase their Twitter fan base by claiming they know where LBJ is headed … One guy who probably does know and who has never shied away from a camera is LeBron’s buddy Damon Jones. He’s probably never had more interview requests in his life than he’s had over the last two days. Every reporter who lost Damon’s number when he stopped being relevant has dropped him a text like, “Hey pal, how’s it going? Let’s catch up!” … Meanwhile, quietly, Kevin Durant decided to re-up with the Thunder for five years, $86 million. Reportedly there’s no opt-out clause, although there is a stipulation that Oklahoma City must change its uniforms before 2012 … Summer league stat lines: Damion James dropped 30 points in New Jersey’s win over Orlando, while Joe Crawford (once considered the prize of a Kentucky recruiting class that included Rondo) scored 29 in the loss; James Harden scored 21 points (15-18 FT) in OKC’s win over Philly, while Jrue Holiday put up 25 points and 3 steals; Josh McRoberts scored 21 and Lance Stephenson added 19 in the Pacers’ win over Utah; and some dude named Matt Janning dropped 20 points in Boston’s win over Charlotte … Luke Harangody had 12 points in the first half for the C’s before taking an elbow to the cheek that kept him on the bench most of the rest of the game. Harangody just looks right with his face busted and bandaged up. Is it just us or should he focus more on being one of those Big Baby/Leon Powe inside energy types instead of jacking threes? The Celtics might need another Brian Scalabrine on the bench, but it doesn’t mean they want the next Veal to play like the original … We’re out like the Raptors …
#1
Lebron will sign with the Heat, its gonna be the team of the next decade.
this is an early ass smack….here’s to Lebron staying home for the legacy, or whatever bs my fan base keeps chirping at me….don’t do us cold like Albert Belle, Manny, or any of the indians. Don’t do us like that. Remember you’re a Yankess fan and their players ALWAYS TAKE THE MOST MONEY….
interesting note: Bosh just became the first player to turn down a MAX DEAL….last time I heard anything like it was when Danny Manning turned down $34M to chase a ring in PHX in his prime…watch them knees XBOSH LIVE…watch them knees…
PLEASE TELL ME THAT The part about NEW UNIFROMS IS TRUE AND NOT A JOKE
I dont think the heat see chalmers as their starting pg…They see him more as a combo guard off the bench ala jason terry. That being said they are interested in bringing back carlos arroyo and I saw a rumor that they wanted either roddy or barea from the mavs.
@ Sans
Bosh ain’t turnin it down. The Raps are gonna man up and get somethin in a sign n trade. Franchise is gutted once again. Nuthin for TMac, nuthin for Vince, better take Beasley and the scraps and give Bosh his money for his 7 years of hardplay.
Didn’t see this comin, I gotta admit. From 5th seed at the all-star break, Bosh goes down vs Memphis and the season was pretty much done…
anybody like “Marv” as harangody’s nickname? I’ve always thought he kinda looks like the character from Sin City and the dimesmack mention only made it more clear. Now if only he could find his Goldie…
BTW I suggest any rational basketball-minded person go into a cocoon for the next 22 hours or so. It looks like it’s going to be ridiculous. Wake me up at 10 pm when this is finally all over with….
Didn’t Shaq and Chris Bosh got beef? And didn’t Shaq call Bosh the “basketball Rupaul”, I don’t think Bosh would sign off on that move.
Sports Illustrated had a good article talking about the LeBromance media frenzy and how stupid it is:
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
OKC is looking to make that playoff appearance a regular occurrence. Now, if only they could re-design their court…
Wade, Lebron, Bosh, and DJ Menjba — A dynasty in the making!
Good smack.
so much for wanting to be the main man cb4
@Professor J – Yes, and yes.
Marv is a good nickname.
And if you told me 10 years ago that pro-sports would become a soap opera, I would have either laughed in or punched your face. Yet here we are, Days of Bron’s Life…
Booz signing is great for Chicago, they just need a 2guard now and obviously Tmac is out of the question cos Luol Deng is fragile enough by himself, imagine if Deng and Mac crashed into each other in practice. Limbs would fall off.
I don’t care so much for the heat signings, i never liked that franchise and i hate Wades stupid lookin beard and i don’t see those two being better than the lakers 2&4 combo so they ain’t winnin a ring any time soon.
Durant might be the biggest signing of the ofseason, with all their young guys still improving and continuing smart management, they could be a very good team for a long time.
Boston made the right move, they need Allen to spread the floor so rondo can do work without a J. There might have been better places for Ray to go, but hes a classy dude so he stayed where he belongs.
Lebron is going to either resign in Cle or join Stat in NY. Would anyone be surprised if he signs a 3 year deal just so he can go through all this fenzy again when hes 28, even if it means him loosing money in the next CBA i wouldnt be too shocked.
anyways. im turning off my tv and internet connection now, gonna avoid the drama……. im out like fucking hour long TV shows to make a 20 second announcement.
Since it is signing time in the NBA, I believe it is time for me and the rest of us basketball freaks to speak up.
The person that made most sense these past few days was Stan Van Gundy. He stated something like “it will only ta
The person that made most sense the past few days was Stan Van Gundy. He stated something like “It will take LeBron only 15 seconds to tell which team he will sign. What will he do with the remaining 59 minutes and 45 seconds?”
As a Jazz fan, I say they did not loose much with the departure of Boozer. They can bring back Andrei Kirilenko to his natural position as a power forward. Remember, AK made it as an all-star when he played that position. The real concern is the center and shooting guard positions. I still say that Utah is the perfect fit for Shaquille O’Neal. And signing Mike Miller could help a lot.
Imagine this new starting unit for Utah: Deron Williams, Miller, CJ Miles, Kirilenko, and Shaq. The bench would have Paul Milsap, Wesley Matthews, Memo Okur,Gordon Hayward, and possibly Kyle Korver. Not scary but looks solid enough to contend in the playoffs.
Last note for the day. I am happy that some players still value loyalty in a league where cash is king. Two thumbs up to Paul Pierce and Dirk Nowitzki.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
72. I will sign with Dime without any fanfare just like how Kobe Bryant signed his new extension with the Lakers.
@ showkase.
that article is so on point it’s freaky.man I used to wonder why skip bayless used to hate on lebron. That interview is a douchebag move anyway you slice it.
Is it really that hard to grasp the Heat signing a handful of veteran ring chasers to fill in the blanks? Plenty of media sources being real idiots about the concept, including Dime.
so miami is a good center a good small forward a good point guard a great sixth man and 3 more role players away from beating LA… Good luck with that haha. And puhlease Bosh is a great player but he isn’t as good as olajuwan and I doubt he ever will be. They’re different players. Clyde and D Wade is a 60/40 advantage for wade but that’s because we’ve not seem him in decline yet. I think lebron stays in cleveland and they try to trade for chris paul while taking some of their worse contract like the okafor deal and james posey. They’d just need a good sg. Varejo, Hickson, James, good sg, and Paul. That’s a nice lineup championship calliber? I don’t know contender… yes
@ DIMEMAG
Have you heard the latest speculation that James will resign with the Cavs, BUT it’s because they will announce the acquisition of CP3??
It’s on MSN.COM
The Best thing about the ESPN signup is in one fell swoop he kicked EVERYONE else off his nuts lol.
this guy said it best i think
[deadspin.com]
haha
Phew… the endless LeHype circle jerk comes full swing tonight. Soon, it’ll be done with and the good folks in Cleveland won’t have their basketball hopes and dreams hanging on one man’s ego, they’ll finally stop being jerked around… I can’t wait.
Matt Janning is legit. Great kid. Happy for him – hope he sticks with a squad.
Hey, lighten up people… LeBron West knows that he’s the crack on the first of the month. He’s getting his. ESPN made him… he’s just paying back his dues.
As a basketball fan…:-( it’s sad. Athletes want to be a celebrity first. Kobe, Ray Allen, Garnet, them dudes took over from Michael, Drexler, The Dream… Them dudes earn their stripes first then they all got respect. Yeah, Lebron West had the good series with the Pistons, then what???? ok 2mvp seasons, one gold medal (D.Wade was the best player in that team). I want to know if delonte west is his step dad… then I want to hear why did it look that you gave up on your team… then be thug with it and say… queenbridge muf’okas Im goin to the Garden!
I’d laugh my ass off in this scenario:
After all the media speculation, hype, and bedwetting, LeBron comes on the air at 9:05PM ET to announce his retirement.
Just read some comments, and damn there are some serious haters on here. All I read from them (especially Bandolero) is jealousy. Get the fuck over it, people. LeBron is a stud and one of the most desired players in the NBA right now. If Kobe was on the FA market, he’d get the same damn attention. Fuck this LBJ vs Kobe mess. GET THE FUCK OVER IT AND GROW UP.
I’ve gotta go to the bathroom. Still not sure if I’m just gonna go piss, or take a full on shit. Will announce my decision in a one hour special @10AM. Calling it ‘fallinup’s decision’. All proceeds will go to charity.
lmao @ fallinup!!!!!
Great Smack! I think it’s a coward move if he goes to the HEAT. I know its about Championships. But this makes the league wack. No drama. You already know what’s going to happen every game.. They’re going to average 40 free throws a game between the 3 of them.. I don’t want to see that. What he should do is go to the Knicks and compete against Wade and Bosh. “When the East is in the house OMG, DANGER!”
Can Miami get ledouche and still afford to keep Beasly? If I were the raps organization , I would scoop up the kid cuz he going to come in with a chip on his shoulder wanting to prove something.
Great read…
[sportsillustrated.cnn.com]
Excerpt from the article…
“But Jordan had a different kind of ego. LeBron needs the adoration. Jordan needed to dominate. When Jordan ended his baseball career and returned to the NBA, he did not go on Larry King or feed speculation for months. He put out a two-word press release: “I’m back.” He knew that was enough. He knew that what the world really wanted was Jordan on a basketball court, not Jordan in an hour-long TV special.
In so many ways, LeBron James should be a better player than Michael Jordan — he is two inches taller and 35 pounds heavier, just about as explosive, a better shooter at this age and with better court vision. But if you could somehow suspend the laws of time and space and get the 25-year-old Jordan and the 25-year-old James on the same court, you would have to go with M.J., because he wouldn’t worry about pregame theatrics or postgame speculation. He would spend every minute trying to rip James’ heart out.”
Nuff said
Just in case you guys missed the televised special. I just had to take a piss. BUT, I feel a shit coming on… so at 11AM I’m gonna do another one hour special to decide if I’m actually going to take shit, or if it’s just gas. It’s called ‘fallinup’s Decision 2 – Electric Boogaloo’. And yes, all proceeds will go to charity.
This just in, gonna be doing another one hour special if i do take a shit. This one will decide if I wipe or not. The time will be scheduled if needed. BTW, all of those proceeds will go to charity too.
Get the latest updates on when/if I do have to take a shit on my new twitter account…. ‘@fallinupsASS’
And yes… DimeMag will be covering the latest developments as well.
I’m not sure if anyone said this yet, but I already HATE the “Miami Thrice” slogan. It’s almost as bad as the title “M-I-Yayo.”
Seriously, if you aren’t a Heat fan already, how can you like the Heat if they have these 3 players. It’s exactly what shouldn’t happen.
Oooohhh…. i’m so excited to find out what fallinup is gonna do. I hope he wipes his ass. I think he will cuz that’s what we all do. But then again, I don’t think he would call for a 1hr special if he would do what every one expects him to do.
Maybe he won’t wipe.
Damn! I’m at the edge of my seat!! Tell us already!!!!
‘Sources’ are reporting that fallinup is flirting with the decision to wipe… or just douse his ass with water. Keep up to date here on DimeMag or on twitter “@fallinupsASS” with the latest developments.
This just in. Austin Burton will be reporting live from fallinup’s cornhole @ 12 noon. Stay up to date!
Wow, Im sooooo shocked. Dont be surprised when Lebron tells you morons 9 hours from now hes heading to South Beach, Pat come out to hardwood again and the FA parade clamors towards the front office… You heard it here twice over the last two weeks, but hey, what do I know, no one listens to the Laker fans on this site :)
OOoooooo man i hope Fallinup drops a good one..
Im saying he wipes with his hand and just eats the toilet paper..
Oooooooooo this is very exciting!!
What an asshole this fallinup guy is… what kind of an update is #35??? What kind of idiot drops an “update” telling us to stayed tuned?? Fuckin’ media whore.
If anyone thought that Wade and Bosh were going to make a decision before consulting with the King then you were wrong. This is all a PR stunt – a marketing ploy. Part of the hype will actually benefit the community, which I like.
LeBron’s team is selling sponsorship of the announcement and donating those proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club.
Anyways, back to the point. LeBron is signing with the Heat. Those 3 have been talking all summer and plotting this whole thing. I just want to know – will a championship be more or less satisfying knowing you had 2 other marquee players to do it with?
Kobe did it by himself (arguable) but he certainly didn’t have nearly as much support as Lebron James. Neither did Michael Jordan…. #justsayin
LMAOOOOOOO @ “Im saying he wipes with his hand and just eats the toilet paper..”
HHAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!
@ Amir: “Kobe did it by himself (arguable) but he certainly didn’t have nearly as much support as Lebron James. Neither did Michael Jordan…”
Don’t kid yourself bud… I had this same discussion with my friend the other day. He was on the side of Kobe having a lesser team than Michael. Take away the 2 best players on MJ’s first 3-Peat Bulls and Kobe’s Lakers. MJ/Scottie and Kobe/Gasol…. who do you have left.
Bulls:
BJ Armstrong, Longley, Wennington, Grant, Paxson, Hodges, Hobson…. Kukoc wasn’t on this team.
Lakers:
Artest, Odom, Bynum <— why go further than these 3
MJ's second 3-peat was with a monster team but that doesn't change the fact that he won 3 rings with scrubs (outside of Pippen, of course).
Obviously, Amir, you are a hardcare Kobe fan because Kobe's couldn't have done it without Artest stepping up and Gasol. In fact, if you look at the games won and lost, Gasol had the better numbers in the gaems won, Kobe had the better numbers in games lost. So arguably, Gasol should have been named Finals MVP.
Lebron still winning shit…
if he signs with the Heat they’ll obviously have the best big THREE but they’ll have no bench and that’ll screw them over.
Oh Jay
There aint no point in arguing with you lol but all im going to say is Pippen ALONE is better than Artest & Odom.. Pippen had BOTH offense and defense and brought it EVERY NIGHT..
And you pointed out exactly my point..
Gasol had better #’s in games won so if he wouldve had a more CONSISTENT series it wouldnt have went 7.. Kobe played like Kobe throughout the WHOLE series.. Why give Gasol Finals MVP when he only popped up in 3-4 of those games??
oh yeah because its at Kobe expense LMAO cut that noise bruh..
U know damn well unless your 2nd tier players drops some ASTONISHING #’s he aint got NO BUSINESS taking Finals MVP from the Alpha dog who dropped #’s consistently all series..
So can we all please CUT that Finals MVP noise lol
@Lakeshow: This is why I said “arguably”… there’s nobody who’s going to vote against Kobe.
* waiting for “fallinup’s Decision 2 – Electric Boogaloo” *
@JAY
My friend, you can’t just look at the postseason when comparing Kobe and Gasol numbers. I don’t see any of the team’s Michael Jordan has played on as being ‘monsterous’ come on… Compare that with 3 MARQUEE players! We’re talking about FRANCHISE guys dude, not just All Stars or 2nd team all stars. We are talking about dudes you take in order to build a franchise… And you got 3 of them on one team!!
No one would build a franchise around Artest…Lol. Neither would they around Gasol, or any of the players you mentioned.
I actually can’t stand Kobe… I’m a huge Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton fan, and now just a big Steve Nash fan cause I’m from Vancouver. If anything I’d back up LeBron over Kobe any day.
@Amir
I’m not gonna touch the Kobe/Gasol argument anymore… Lakeshow shunned me. Lol
Bulls second 3-peat… MJ, Pippen, Rodman, Harper, Kukoc…
4 of the league’s best defenders + the best pound-for-pound best rebounder to ever live + a do-it-all 6th man = a monster.
3 Marquee players?? MJ, Pippen… and who’s the third?? I’d love to hear who you name as #3.
So in your opinion Gasol, Artest, Odom, and Bynum don’t count as legit help. Alrighty then… Gasol is the best post-player in the NBA and was a franchise player at one point. Doesn’t matter if it didn’t work in Memphis. GMs around the league, at the time, thought he was a franchise guy. Similarly with Bosh.
God, I hope that clause about new unis in OKC is true. That in itself would be amazing.
HEAT would be the most hated team in the history of the NBA:
– New York and New Jersey area fans would hate them because they screwed over the Knicks and Nets (and the years of losing to clear cap space). Throw Chicago in there too, since they dumped Salmons/Hinrich/Tyrus Thomas/others for next to nothing in an effort to clear cap space.
– Cavs fans will hate them for obvious reasons.
– All small/mid-market teams will hate them for screwing the Cavs and Raptors.
– People will get sick of seeing the HEAT on every nationally-televised game, and will start hating them for overexposure.
– Anyone who believes in loyalty and hates egomaniacs will dislike the HEAT simply for signing 3 guys who just made a mockery of the other 29 teams in the NBA.
– There will be jealously from teams like the Magic, Celtics, etc. that felt they were close to getting more titles.
WTF Fallinup?!?!
I been checking back here every half!!!
What color was it?? can you give us a hint on the texture of it?? Cant believe DIME aint following this closer..
@amir G.P. AND KEMP WAS THA SHIT!!!