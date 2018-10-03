Getty Image

The NBA preseason may not be the best basketball in the world, but it plays a vital role in getting all of us ready for the season. For us NBA bloggers, this is an opportunity to work on getting posts up in a timely manner. For NBA players, it’s a chance to shake off some rust that might have popped up during the offseason.

Normally this means that players are ironing out some wrinkles that might have formed due to a lack of game action — recalibrating their jumpers, remembering how they’re supposed to rotate on defense, that sort of stuff. But if you’re Malik Monk, the preseason gives you a chance to recall what goes into your normal pregame routine.

Specifically, Monk got to use the Hornets’ preseason game on Tuesday as a way to remember that he has to, uh, put a jersey on. Monk tried to check into Charlotte’s tilt against Miami, and when he took off his warmups at the scorer’s table, he realized he forgot to throw on a uniform and ran into the back.