Welcome to The Bong Show, where there will be buckets, buckets and more buckets as ASU and James Harden match up with Temple and Dionte Christmas.
With multiple national TV games this season in a high-profile conference, most of the college basketball world is familiar with the scoring machine that is James Harden. 6-5, lefty, with a body closer to Brian Scalabrine than Corey Maggette, he keeps defenses off balance and susceptible to his array of offensive weapons, whether it’s raining jumpers from deep or sneaking into the paint. Averaging 20+ points per game in the Pac 10 when every opponent’s first, second and third priorities on defense are to shut him down is NBA-level impressive. His hit list is legit – this season Harden dropped 32 on Baylor, 40 on UTEP, 30 on BYU, 36 on Oregon, 27 on Arizona, and 24 on Washington on Friday.
He’ll be squaring off with the Owls’ Christmas, who’s game is a playground mix of long-range jumpers and smash-mouth drives to the cup. His body of work is solid – just this season he gave 35 to Tennessee, 21 to Kansas, 26 to UMass, 20 to Xavier in the A-10 Tournament and basically donned the executioner’s mask in a 29-point blitzing of Duquesne for the A-10 championship. There aren’t many players running with more confidence than Dionte right now.
March Madness
March Madness Best Matchups: Arizona Vs. Pressure
March Madness Players 2 Watch: DeMar DeRozan
No. 1 Overall? Louisville Got Screwed
March Madness: Top 5 Closers
March Madness: Biggest Snubs
March Madness: The Players Who Will Bust Your Bracket
March Madness: Upsets To Watch
March Madness Best Matchups: Rick Barnes vs. Tubby Smith
March Madness: Top 15 Shooters
March Madness Best Matchups: James Harden vs. Dionte Christmas
March Madness: 5 players Who Can Take Their Team to the Final Four
March Madness: Top 5 Defensive Game-Changers
Louisville Will Win It All
What kind of defensive plan will Fran “The Genius” Dunphy have for Harden?
Harden way better.Delonte a couple years under me but we grew up under the same umbrella.His J is water when he on and he uses his J being on to get to the cup.But if his J off,its a wrap.
i got temple in this 1 with dionte snapping off
i’m a huge temple fan but the problem with dionte is that he gets carried away sometimes. he’s way too stubborn, trying to launch three’s when instead he’s much more successful using the three to set up penetrating to the basket. if he misses his first few looks, he’ll get frustrated.
Dionte’s jimmy is all water when it’s on an it is allways on when the spot light is brightest look for him to drop nuffin but buckets on Harden an ASU Temple in a close 1