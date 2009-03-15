March Madness Best Matchups: James Harden vs. Dionte Christmas

Welcome to The Bong Show, where there will be buckets, buckets and more buckets as ASU and James Harden match up with Temple and Dionte Christmas.

With multiple national TV games this season in a high-profile conference, most of the college basketball world is familiar with the scoring machine that is James Harden. 6-5, lefty, with a body closer to Brian Scalabrine than Corey Maggette, he keeps defenses off balance and susceptible to his array of offensive weapons, whether it’s raining jumpers from deep or sneaking into the paint. Averaging 20+ points per game in the Pac 10 when every opponent’s first, second and third priorities on defense are to shut him down is NBA-level impressive. His hit list is legit – this season Harden dropped 32 on Baylor, 40 on UTEP, 30 on BYU, 36 on Oregon, 27 on Arizona, and 24 on Washington on Friday.

He’ll be squaring off with the Owls’ Christmas, who’s game is a playground mix of long-range jumpers and smash-mouth drives to the cup. His body of work is solid – just this season he gave 35 to Tennessee, 21 to Kansas, 26 to UMass, 20 to Xavier in the A-10 Tournament and basically donned the executioner’s mask in a 29-point blitzing of Duquesne for the A-10 championship. There aren’t many players running with more confidence than Dionte right now.