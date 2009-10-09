Marcus Landry’s Hustling His Way To The NBA

Marcus Landry wasn’t drafted, nor was he invited to any training camp. But that’s not stopping the former University of Wisconsin forward from playing in the NBA. Marcus, whose brother Carl plays for the Rockets, is on his hustle like a hungry rapper showing up uninvited to record lables’ offices. He (or Carl) reportedly paid for his own plane and hotel fares to NYC to try out for the Knicks.

So far, his plan is working as he is still on the Knicks’ roster. His toughness and hustle have impressed the coaches and he survived the first round of cuts this week. He is one of three free agents who are fighting for one roster spot. And of course, his hotel accommodations are taken care of now.

Source: The New York Daily News

