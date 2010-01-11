Mario West Signs With The Hawks

#Atlanta Hawks
01.11.10 9 years ago 6 Comments

This morning, we listed several D-League prospects that we thought had good chances of being called up soon. One person who was not on our list was Mario West of the Maine Red Claws. Today, the 6-5 guard signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks, the team he spent the last two seasons playing with. A day after the Warriors signed Cartier Martin, West becomes the sixth D-League call up for the season.

West has had a decent season in the D-League averaging 13.7 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.9 rpg in 29.7 minutes per contest. He’s a good athlete, but has struggled with running the point guard position along with his three-point shot (he was shooting 25 percent from beyond-the-arc for the Red Claws). While there are plenty of D-League guards that are having better seasons than West, he does have a history with the club. It was speculated that the Hawks were also interested in Pops Mensah-Bonsu and Anthony Tolliver.

