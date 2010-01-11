Mario West Signs With The Hawks

This morning, we listed several D-League prospects that we thought had good chances of being called up soon. One person who was not on our list was Mario West of the Maine Red Claws. Today, the 6-5 guard signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks, the team he spent the last two seasons playing with. A day after the Warriors signed Cartier Martin, West becomes the sixth D-League call up for the season.
West has had a decent season in the D-League averaging 13.7 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.9 rpg in 29.7 minutes per contest. He’s a good athlete, but has struggled with running the point guard position along with his three-point shot (he was shooting 25 percent from beyond-the-arc for the Red Claws). While there are plenty of D-League guards that are having better seasons than West, he does have a history with the club. It was speculated that the Hawks were also interested in Pops Mensah-Bonsu and Anthony Tolliver.
Mario is a very athletic hustling guy who can play tight defense. Yes, he can’t handle the ball or shoot–but what the Hawks need is at the 12 spot is West who can perhaps put a dent in the guys scoring easy 40+ games agains the Hawks in the last few weeks (JR Smith, Nate Rob., LeBron), with spot minutes.
Good move. Jason Collins just moved down to 13th man.
@3, Couldn’t agree with you more, Boom Tho has even decided to quit blogging on Yahoo just to concentrate on making it to the league. Too little too late?
